School cancelled over leaking chiller system

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): The Clifton Hunter High School in Frank Sound has been closed today, Monday, due to a major underground leak in the pipes carrying chilled water to the air conditioning system, the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services said in a joint release.

While all in-person classes have been cancelled because all buildings are without air conditioning, measures will be put in place for remote classes where applicable. “The facilities team is working to address this matter, which requires excavation to fix,” the release said.

School buses were sent back to the school to collect the students and take them home. Parents can also collect students from the school.

Clifton Hunter opened ten years ago in 2013 after considerable controversy following a catalogue of disputes between the government and the developer over costs and changes. It was supposed to be the first of three new secondary schools on Grand Cayman, including the redevelopment of John Gray High School, which the government began planning for in 2006.

However, plans were derailed by the 2008 financial crash. JGHS officially opened one year ago, some 15 years after work first started, and the West Bay School is still on the drawing board.