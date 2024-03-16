Man charged with grooming and rape of juveniles

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from George Town, who police suspect is part of a local grooming ring, has been charged with 18 counts of grooming and indecent assault against three juveniles. The alleged offences include rape, sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following sexual communication and indecent images of a child.

When he was arrested for these offences, the man was already on court bail awaiting trial for five counts relating to a separate incident involving a fourth victim that took place in March 2023.

These latest allegations were reported to the authorities at the end of 2023 when the mother of one of the victims alerted the police after intercepting communications between the offender and her child.

The RCIPS said in a release that complex enquiries concerning various communication devices, involving over 13,000 messages, were then conducted. Further evidence against the offender was uncovered, leading to the latest charges.

“It appears contact with the victims was initiated through social media,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “This situation serves to stress the importance of parents and guardians being actively aware of the communication young persons are engaging in on messaging services and social media networks, via, predominantly, their mobile devices.”

The man, who has not been identified, attended court Friday and was remanded in custody.

Although police had previously stated that the man was connected to other suspected sex offenders who were luring teenage girls to a park in George Town, there was no indication that anyone else had been arrested in connection with the grooming ring that this man may have been a part of.