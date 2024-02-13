Robbery suspects charged and remanded in custody

(CNS): Two men suspected of holding up a convenience store in West Bay last week have been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent. A 21-year-old man from George Town and a 26-year-old from North Side were arrested following the robbery, which took place just a few yards from the district police station on 8 February. They were both in court on Monday and were remanded in custody until Friday, when they are expected to appear in the Grand Court.

The men are accused of robbing the ‘Pink Shop’ convenience store on Reverend Blackman Road, West Bay, at around 7:30pm on Thursday. The robbers wore masks and hoodies and one was armed with a gun. They stole cash from the register and the money transfer station at the rear of the store, as well as cigarettes. They were apprehended by police later that night with help from the public.

A quantity of cash and a vehicle believed to be the getaway car was recovered at the time, but police have not recovered the firearm, which is why the men are charged with possession of an imitation weapon.