Premier to hold ‘presser’ in wake of ‘horrific’ shooting

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly makes a statement in parliament on Monday about the mass shooting on Sunday

(CNS): MPs and RCIPS representatives are meeting behind closed doors this afternoon to discuss the shocking shooting at the Ed Bush stadium in West Bay last night in which at least seven people were wounded. After that meeting, scheduled to begin at 1:30pm, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and senior police officers are expected to host a press conference at 3:00pm. Some 15 hours after a gunman fired around a dozen shots into the crowd at a football match attended by hundreds of people, including children, police have revealed almost no details of the incident and there is no indication of any arrests.

As parliament met on Monday, the premier issued a short statement announcing the closed-door meeting and the proposed press conference.

“I, like the rest of our community, am deeply troubled by the horrific shooting incident, which took place at the Ed Bush Stadium last night… leaving several persons being treated for serious injuries at the George Town Hospital,” she said. “While our law enforcement and intelligence professionals continue to gather the facts, we appeal to members of the community who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCIPS.”

She explained that she had convened an emergency meeting with all relevant government officials, followed by the media briefing.

“This level of violence is not normal in our beloved Cayman Islands and will not be tolerated. The government fully supports the RCIPS and all its efforts to ensure a safe and secure Cayman Islands,” she said, adding that the action taken by the police, first responders, medical professionals and many bystanders who charged into danger and saved lives was appreciated.

Describing the incident as “brazen violence”, she said that the CIG “conveys our deepest sympathy and fervent prayer to all those affected”.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said the PPM members stood in support of the government’s efforts to bring the right people to justice. “Everyone is saddened, and we are all deeply concerned with regard to the events that unfolded last night,” he said as he offered his backing to the police and called for calm to be restored.

Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner offered her thanks to the emergency services on the scene last night. “Our heart goes out to the victims, to the country as a whole. But when you look at the front-line staff of all of our uniform services and especially the toll that it takes on our medical personnel who actually run into danger… it speaks volumes,” she said.