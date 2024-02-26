Premier to hold ‘presser’ in wake of ‘horrific’ shooting
(CNS): MPs and RCIPS representatives are meeting behind closed doors this afternoon to discuss the shocking shooting at the Ed Bush stadium in West Bay last night in which at least seven people were wounded. After that meeting, scheduled to begin at 1:30pm, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and senior police officers are expected to host a press conference at 3:00pm. Some 15 hours after a gunman fired around a dozen shots into the crowd at a football match attended by hundreds of people, including children, police have revealed almost no details of the incident and there is no indication of any arrests.
As parliament met on Monday, the premier issued a short statement announcing the closed-door meeting and the proposed press conference.
“I, like the rest of our community, am deeply troubled by the horrific shooting incident, which took place at the Ed Bush Stadium last night… leaving several persons being treated for serious injuries at the George Town Hospital,” she said. “While our law enforcement and intelligence professionals continue to gather the facts, we appeal to members of the community who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCIPS.”
She explained that she had convened an emergency meeting with all relevant government officials, followed by the media briefing.
“This level of violence is not normal in our beloved Cayman Islands and will not be tolerated. The government fully supports the RCIPS and all its efforts to ensure a safe and secure Cayman Islands,” she said, adding that the action taken by the police, first responders, medical professionals and many bystanders who charged into danger and saved lives was appreciated.
Describing the incident as “brazen violence”, she said that the CIG “conveys our deepest sympathy and fervent prayer to all those affected”.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said the PPM members stood in support of the government’s efforts to bring the right people to justice. “Everyone is saddened, and we are all deeply concerned with regard to the events that unfolded last night,” he said as he offered his backing to the police and called for calm to be restored.
Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner offered her thanks to the emergency services on the scene last night. “Our heart goes out to the victims, to the country as a whole. But when you look at the front-line staff of all of our uniform services and especially the toll that it takes on our medical personnel who actually run into danger… it speaks volumes,” she said.
See the video of the incident below (from social media):
I really hope I’m not the only one who caught our premier Julie saying “out of many, we are one people”. If you didn’t know, that is Jamaica’s national motto. I really couldn’t believe she said that during a press about a mass shooting.
Were you hoping for originality? Ju Ju has a marginally higher IQ compared to Job Jon. Even if the perp is caught, and charged with 7x attempted murder, how May years do you think they’ll actually do? Discussions will inevitably ensue but We were once a dependency of Jamaica, now that we have adopted the most vile parts of their culture there’s no going back.
People’s expectations are as high as the clouds our vacant, apathetic leaders are floating on. If anyone thinks the situation will be managed to the point of having only one gun crime per year, like it was 30 years ago, then they’re on the same cloud as most of our politicians.
Now you can see clearly exactly what Derek Byrne and The Police Service Commission have left us with. Naive clueless policing.
“crime remains stable across deez tree islands” zzZzZzzzZzzzZZz
All football banned for a week or so. Yes, football is the root cause of this problem…
Wait for it, she might label it the devil’s game, bring in the exorcist!
Not only are the RCIPS not up to it, but nor is their nominal boss the governor with her idiotic platitudes a few weeks ago, no doubt written for her by the commissioner. She lives in a government house/administration building/charity galas bubble and clearly has no idea of the mayhem going on around her – not just the guns but the appalling state of the traffic, driving standards, etc. Scofflaws the length and breadth of the island, many of whom should know better.
For as long as the governor listens to nobody except her advisers, the politicians, the civil service and the commissioner, nothing will change. The whole rotten, incompetent structure needs radical revision.
I’m calling 3:23pm as the actual start time.
Thoughts and prayers.
Yes, they’ll help.
Hasn’t helped the US!!
pity we don’t have a real media presence anymore for real journalists to ask hard questions (if allowed)…
just another day in wonderland.
wow…our brave premier somehow now has the guts to hold a press conference.
will the press be allowed ask questions after her carefully prepared statement full of bland cliches…?
I wasn’t there, but how is it that the shooter escaped? And that nobody noticed who it was?
do you think life is some sort of video game or Sherlock Holmes movie? you hear gunshots you move immediately in the opposite direction as fast as possible. Nobody is stopping to see who the shooter is because by time you find him you might not get a chance to give the useless RCIPS his description.