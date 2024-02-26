Seven shot as gunman opens fire at WB football game
(CNS): At least seven people were shot on Sunday night when a gunman opened fire at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay during a football match, in a shocking escalation of the troubling gun violence. Police said that all of the injured people arrived at the hospital in private cars. All were said to have serious injuries but were in stable conditions late last night. More than a dozen shots rang out at halftime during a premier league game between Elite and Academy Sports Clubs, CNS understands.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9pm on Sunday, 25 February, from the area near the changing rooms into the stands. Few official details have been confirmed at this time, but CNS understands from other sources that adults and children watching the game ran in panic as the gunman shot at the crowd. Some of the injured were shot several times.
Police cordoned off the scene while the firearms response team was dispatched to patrol the area and the police helicopter was deployed. But it appears that, as police waited to make the scene safe for emergency medical personnel, it was the players who helped the victims in the immediate wake of the shooting with on-the-spot medical care until medics were able to get to the many victims.
André Ebanks, who represents the constituency of West Bay South, posted on social media in the wake of the shooting, asking everyone to remain calm, to be in prayer for the Cayman Islands, and to share any information they may have with the RCIPS.
At around midnight, police stated that no arrests had been made and an investigation was now active as they appealed for information from the public.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information by calling 911 or the West Bay Police Station 949-3999.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the website, or to caymancrimestoppers.com.
300 police in cayman???? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Actually more
Fox, MSN, and other US outlets all feature this shooting –
What is the state of health of the victims? Wishing them a speedy recovery.
The gangsters have put Cayman on the front page of the UK’s Guardian newspapers
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/26/grand-cayman-islands-shooting-football-match-soccer
Maybe we should add more gun laws. For example, make the pellet guns and slingshots laws even more serious.
The UK is responsible for our security, it’s time they step up and police these ghettos and ship those involved to visit their friends in the UK prison.
Can CNS ask Kenny if he feels the drug laws are too lax in the Cayman Islands and more should be done to clean up our streets and if he feels he’s setting the wrong example for Cayman’s future?
We’re losing our Caymankind Community to this nonsense.
Caymankind was when Caymanians were a moajority on this islands. Enough said.
Caymankind is about how Caymanians are as a kind, not to be confused with kindness as everyone else knows it.
A scarcity of heroes. How sad. Did nobody even run after the culprit? Did nobody
put themselves in harm’s way?
You have information about the shooter’s proximity to the targets? Any idea how many shooters? You understand that guns are ranged weapons right? You can have as high a dex stat as you want when you’re LARPing, but this incident took place in real life, where bullets are surprisingly hard to dodge. Get a grip.
This problem didn’t come about over night. Or over the last year or two. It’s been festering for 20+ years.
Now let’s look at who have been in the halls of government all this time. What say you JuJu? McKeeva (or right you’re busy in court defending your disgusting action!).
And who could forget the comments of a certain past Minister of Education when he proclaimed. “There are no gangs in our schools”. Truman?
In democracy you get the government you deserve.
Cayman is the size of a Texas ranch. 300 cops of all sorts. Still no arrests.
What do you expect when we live in a kleptocracy? Don’t expect politicians to give a damn, outside of giving a half-baked apology with zero action.