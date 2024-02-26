Seven shot as gunman opens fire at WB football game

Aftermath of shooting at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): At least seven people were shot on Sunday night when a gunman opened fire at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay during a football match, in a shocking escalation of the troubling gun violence. Police said that all of the injured people arrived at the hospital in private cars. All were said to have serious injuries but were in stable conditions late last night. More than a dozen shots rang out at halftime during a premier league game between Elite and Academy Sports Clubs, CNS understands.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9pm on Sunday, 25 February, from the area near the changing rooms into the stands. Few official details have been confirmed at this time, but CNS understands from other sources that adults and children watching the game ran in panic as the gunman shot at the crowd. Some of the injured were shot several times.

Police cordoned off the scene while the firearms response team was dispatched to patrol the area and the police helicopter was deployed. But it appears that, as police waited to make the scene safe for emergency medical personnel, it was the players who helped the victims in the immediate wake of the shooting with on-the-spot medical care until medics were able to get to the many victims.

André Ebanks, who represents the constituency of West Bay South, posted on social media in the wake of the shooting, asking everyone to remain calm, to be in prayer for the Cayman Islands, and to share any information they may have with the RCIPS.

At around midnight, police stated that no arrests had been made and an investigation was now active as they appealed for information from the public.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information by calling 911 or the West Bay Police Station 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the website, or to caymancrimestoppers.com.