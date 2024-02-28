Legal wrangling pushes Bush case behind closed doors

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush

(CNS): The jury was sent home for the third day running on Wednesday, as lawyers involved in the case against McKeeva Bush MP for indecent assault continued their legal wrangling in private. Although some of today’s proceedings took place in court in the absence of the jury, the judge issued a gag order to the press, preventing any reporting about the status of the trial or the day’s proceedings. The jury is expected to return at 10:00am Thursday.

Bush was charged last year in the wake of allegations that he indecently assaulted two civil servants at a cocktail party at the Ritz hotel in September 2022 during a Caribbean Tourism Organisation conference hosted by the tourism ministry. Bush is accused of kissing one woman on the shoulder twice and biting and sucking another woman’s hand while attending the event. He has been described as being extremely intoxicated as well as being “weird and creepy” by the women in the case.

Bush has emphatically denied the allegations.

The case continues.