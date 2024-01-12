UPM mulls changes to conservation law as CPA and DoE face off

Photo by Protect Our Future

(CNS): The United People’s Movement caucus is understood to be planning changes to the National Conservation Act due to pressure from developers and others over false claims that the law, the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment are stifling development. This comes after the Central Planning Authority has, once again, falsely claimed that the law is causing delays and adjournments to planning applications.

The government had indicated during the recent budget debate that it wanted to introduce a moratorium on Wildlife Interaction Zone (WIZ) licences, which would require Cabinet to make amendments to the regulations. However, CNS has learned that several members of the UPM want to make more substantive changes that will water down the powers of the NCC, now that the former sustainability minister, Wayne Panton, has been ousted from office.

However, while pressure for change may be coming from powerful lobbyists, the wider community has shown time and again, in surveys and during public meetings, that the conservation law and its enforcement are popular, while the unchecked runaway development that many believe does not benefit Caymanians is not. With just over one year until the general election campaign in 2025, making it even easier for developments that pose a threat to the environment is unlikely to prove popular with the electorate.

In response to questions by CNS, officials from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency said the UPM recently took part in a retreat during which many matters, including the legislation, were discussed. “Several pieces of legislation were considered but no determinations on legislative reform have been made at this stage. While efforts to review existing legislation and introduce new bills are an important part of the work ahead for the new administration, we are only having discussions at this stage,” a spokesperson maintained.

However, since the appeal case upheld the NCC’s power to make directions in specific limited circumstances, it has become increasingly apparent, from the nature of the contributions during the budget debate and the continued complaints from the Central Planning Authority (CPA), that a segment of the population, including some MPs, would rather bypass the environmental consultation process.

During the CPA’s first meeting of the year, the members criticised the DoE and NCC, attempting to blame them for adjournments to an application for another hotel building at Morritt’s Resort. However, the CPA has been fully aware since the summer of the simple conditions of approval required to mitigate the potential adverse effects of that project on a turtle nesting beach in a Marine Protected Area.

As the application was adjourned for consultation with the NCC, Chairperson Ian Pairaudeau described the process as a circus, saying the CPA was ready to grant permission.

However, the DoE released a statement this week making it clear that it had already provided the CPA with all of the necessary information required for them to determine the application in a timely manner. This included both the non-binding and biding recommendations under both the planning and conservation legislation. The DoE has said that it is the way that the CPA has decided to misinterpret the law that is causing the delay in this case.



“We do not agree that the CPA was required by the NCA to adjourn the matter twice, in September and November 2023. Then on December 1st, the CPA referred the matter back to the NCC for a section 41(3) review instead of seeking the 41(4) approval as required. The necessary section 41(4) request for approval has only now been received in January of this year,” the DoE stated. “The National Conservation Act requires any government entity, such as the CPA, considering a decision which may affect the environment in particular ways, to conduct a section 41(3) and/or as appropriate a section 41(4) consultation depending on the situation.”

The effect of the recent Court of Appeal judgment is that the CPA, once informed of likely adverse effects on a protected area, should refer the matter to the NCC for approval.

“The judgment also points out that in matters relating to whether adverse effects on a protected area are likely to arise or whether conditions of approval would be able to mitigate those effects, it is the NCC/DoE which would be considered the ‘authority’ on these matters, so if the CPA chooses to disagree they must provide compelling and cogent reasons why they have arrived at their decision,” the DoE explained. The CPA has had guidance notes since 2016 that provide the ‘triggers’ that would mean the board should apply the conservation law.

“The Court of Appeal has ruled that the Guidance Notes ‘do not enlarge the circumstances under which entities are required to consult’ but that they ‘merely identify those circumstances which will trigger the duty to consult’. Entities who take action in full accordance with the Guidance Notes are deemed to be in full compliance with the Act and those who disregard them are acting unlawfully and open themselves up to legal challenges.”

The Guidance Notes were clarified and updated in November to reflect the recent court ruling.

“Unfortunately, instead of utilising the Guidance Notes to assist with determining when consultation with the DoE/NCC is required and tweaking the previously utilized consultation process to comply with the ruling, it would appear that the CPA is inventing a multi-round process involving separate consultations under s7 of the DPA, then s41(3) of the NCA, and then another separate consultation under s41(4) to address adverse effects to Protected Areas and Critical Habitats,” the DoE said.

The department met with the CPA last year to discuss the consultation process after the Court of Appeal ruling, and the DoE said that between them, they agreed on how to move ahead with the process of consultation to make it as simple as possible. But the DoE said the CPA appears to have moved away from the position they had all taken.

The DoE said the approach the CPA was taking to the process was making an “artificial distinction that introduces an unnecessary, time-consuming step in the consultation process”. Essentially, the CPA is dragging out the process, not the DoE or the NCC.

“Given that the DoE/NCC routinely complies with the agreed three-week consultation timeframe for environmentally straightforward planning consultations such as the Morritt’s one, we can only surmise that the delay currently being experienced by applicants is a result of these redundant CPA processes and other CPA backlogs unrelated to the NCA or NCC,” the DoE said in its statement.