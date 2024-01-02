Shoplifting suspect arrested

(CNS): A 31-year-old woman from Bodden Town was arrested on Friday afternoon, 29 December, on suspicion of shoplifting at a store on Cardinal Avenue. The woman was reported to have “accosted” staff at the shop when she was confronted about trying to steal goods from the shop. When officers on foot patrol arrived at the scene at around 3:40pm, the woman fled.

They chased after the suspect on foot and apprehended her in a nearby parking lot, where she was arrested for the offence of theft-shoplifting. The RCIPS said that one officer was injured during the arrest.

The woman was taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where she was detained.