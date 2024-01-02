Cyclist injured in collision at GT traffic light junction
(CNS): Police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle on the evening of 27 December near the traffic lights at the junction of Shedden Road and Thomas Russell Avenue. The driver remained on the scene, and when police arrived, members of the public were helping the injured rider. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated and remains in stable condition. No other details have been released.
