Cyclist injured in collision at GT traffic light junction

| 02/01/2024 | 0 Comments

(CNS): Police are investigating a collision between a car and a bicycle on the evening of 27 December near the traffic lights at the junction of Shedden Road and Thomas Russell Avenue. The driver remained on the scene, and when police arrived, members of the public were helping the injured rider. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated and remains in stable condition. No other details have been released.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»