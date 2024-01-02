Police and prison round up Christmas smugglers

HMP Northward

(CNS): Multiple packages of drugs being smuggled into HMP Northward were intercepted by prison security over the Christmas break and three people were arrested, according to the RCIPS. Another two people have been formally charged with drug smuggling offences from earlier operations. The police said they have been working closely with both the prison and the Department of Public Safety and Communications (DPSC) “to reduce the incidents of contraband smuggling into the prison”.

The drug packages were intercepted between 18 and 26 December, and the RCIPS said it is conducting investigations into other incidents of smuggling.

Prison Director Daniel Greaves noted that people throwing drugs into the facility or carrying contraband into the prison could face a maximum fine of $15,000 and up to three years in jail upon conviction. People trying to smuggle drugs into the prison will be caught and prosecuted, he stated.

DPSC Director Sean Vasquez said his department was working closely with prison staff. “We are committed to fostering deterrence effects through continuous monitoring and technological interventions, maintaining a strong partnership between the two agencies,” he said.