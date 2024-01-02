JOCC says UPM has much work to do in 2024

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (from her Christmas message video)

(CNS): The United People’s Movement “cannot and will not slow our pace, as much yet remains to be done”, Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said in her New Year’s message to the country. Promising affordable, high-quality healthcare, a world-class education system and ample job opportunities, and ensuring “a sustainable path to hope and prosperity”, the new premier said the government would continue the programmes to assist the most vulnerable Caymanians.

However, as she starts 2024 and the last full year before the 2025 general election, O’Connor-Connolly is already facing criticisms about the size of the spending plan — almost $3 billion — that she has set out for this government over the next two years. Nevertheless, she said the government remained “steadfast and unified in our commitment to addressing the issues that matter most to our people”.

The premier, who has been the education minister since May 2017, said there were plans to strengthen the system at all levels, from early childhood to tertiary education, “investing in our nation’s future workforce and shaping the minds of tomorrow’s leaders”.

She continued, “We will also focus on community safety and security to make sure that our three islands remain one of the safest and most stable places in the region. Additionally, we will support the operation of the first residential, long-term mental health facility, ensuring our community has access to a comprehensive medical healthcare facility and system.

“Given the challenges posed by the global economy and the rise in the cost of living, we will continue to implement programmes to assist our most vulnerable Caymanians, ensuring that no one is left behind. In tandem with these initiatives, our UPM Government will continue to implement other projects associated with the 2024-2026 Strategic Policy Statement, a road map that outlines our vision for a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable Cayman Islands,” she added.