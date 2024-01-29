Colourful African lizard poses new threat to natives

Red-headed rock agama (from social media)

(CNS): The Department of Environment is issuing an alert over the first recorded sighting of a red-headed rock agama (Agama agama) on Grand Cayman. The small invasive lizard, which is a native of sub-Saharan Africa, was spotted last Thursday in the industrial centre of George Town, next to the container yard where international shipments have their first port of call.

“It is therefore highly likely to have been a one-off accidental import, highlighting the need for robust biosecurity protocols,” a spokesperson from the DoE said.

“Thanks to Dominic Jackson, who alerted the Terrestrial Resources Unit upon spotting it, we were able to detect and remove the animal successfully within the hour,” the DoE stated in the alert posted on social media.

This lizard, which is popular in the pet trade due to its spectacular colour, especially in males, was introduced some years ago to South Florida, where it has thrived and is now extremely common. As a result, the DoE has been keeping an eye out for it due to concern that it could become the Cayman Islands’ next invasive reptile.

“Once established, the agamas are much harder to control than are green iguanas due to their smaller size,” the DoE warned.

“The red-headed agama is primarily insectivorous, but they have been known to eat small mammals, small reptiles and vegetation such as flowers, grasses, and fruits,” the department explained. “It behaves much like our native curly-tailed lizard (aka the lion-lizard) and would pose a serious risk to such native reptiles through competition for resources as well as a potential vector of disease.”