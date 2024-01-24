Appeal court finds BoR doesn’t protect charity workers

The Pines Retirement Home

(CNS): A woman who was fired from a non-profit organisation but had won a partial legal victory regarding her labour rights has lost to the government in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. The Grand Court had found that the Labour Act is incompatible with the Bill of Rights because anyone working for an NPO is currently excluded from that legislation. However, in a recent ruling, the appeal court disagreed with the judge who presided over the case, finding that the BoR does not protect workers excluded under the Labour Act.

The ruling implies that if a person who works for an organisation that is not covered under the law, such as NPOs and churches, is fired, there is no legal tribunal where their case can be heard if they believe their dismissal was unfair. The higher court found that section 7 of the Bill of Rights does not create the right to a fair hearing, only the means to a hearing if that right already exists.

In this case, Shelliann Bush, who had worked at the Pines Retirement Home, a registered NPO, for more than ten years, was fired in November 2021 after she had refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Because its residents were some of the most vulnerable to the virus, the Pines had implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for all staff. Bush refused both on religious grounds and due to fears that the vaccine was not well tested.

However, after being told that she had to get the vaccine in order to keep her job, she went to work while positive for COVID-19, as she had missed a day taking a test for the virus. This led to some residents at the home also getting infected, and she was dismissed.

The lower court found that Bush had offered no evidence of religious discrimination but did find that she had been discriminated against on other grounds. That court had focused on the fact that there is no clear road for employees of non-profits to find redress when they might have been unfairly dismissed.

With no indication in the parliamentary record as to why charities were excluded from the original labour law, Justice Alistair Walters, who had presided over the original lawsuit against the government, said this meant that Bush had been treated differently from others in a similar situation; she had been discriminated against and her rights to a fair hearing under section 7 had been infringed.

However, the appeal court disagreed fundamentally with the Grand Court’s findings.

“The protection afforded by the section does not confer an unlimited right to a fair hearing in all contexts,” wrote Justice Sir John Goldring, who authored the appeal judgment. “It is a procedural guarantee of a fair hearing in the determination of whatever substantive right exists in the domestic legal order… There is in my view little connection between that core value and a statutory scheme designed to protect employees from being dismissed without good reason.”

The appeal court disagreed with Justice Walters’ findings that excluding charity workers from the law breached the Bill of Rights and was discriminatory. The panel found that there was no fundamental right to a legal hearing for workers sacked from NPOs as lawmakers had deliberately written the law to exclude both employers and employees from the Labour Act.