Woman fired from Pines, rights breached

The Pines Retirement Home

(CNS): A Caymanian woman who was sacked from the Pines Retirement Home for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 and accused of killing a resident by infecting them with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has won a partial legal victory in the courts. The court found that the Labour Act is incompatible with the Bill of Rights because anyone working for a non-profit entity is currently excluded, under the law, from taking a case of unfair dismal to a Labour Tribunal.

Shellian Bush had worked at the Pines, a registered charity, for more than ten years when she was fired while she was isolating after contracting COVID-19 in November 2021. She had been testing for the virus on a weekly basis after the Pines management introduced a COVID-19 vaccination or testing regime for all staff members, given the vulnerability of the residents.

Bush had said she felt uncomfortable being vaccinated and the Pines offered no advice for those who were concerned about possible side effects. She also claimed she had religious beliefs that also made her reluctant to take the shots.

The court found that Bush had offered no evidence of religious discrimination but that she had been discriminated against on other grounds.

When a decision was made to change the staff contracts to introduce mandatory vaccines for all workers, they were given a month to either be vaccinated or leave. But Bush tested positive during that time, preventing her from getting vaccinated before the deadline, even if she had wanted to. She was sacked anyway.

The Pines said she had not complied with the requirement and also accused her of killing a patient as she had come to work the day before testing positive when she was unwell. However, the court found that there was no evidence to support such an accusation.

But the case largely centred on the fact that there is no clear road for any employee of a non-profit to find redress when they might have been unfairly dismissed. When the woman was fired, she was told by the Labour Tribunal that they could not help her because charities were excluded under the legislation.

As a result, she turned to the courts and brought a human rights challenge, claiming several breaches and infringements of her rights under the 2009 Constitution.

Justice Alistair Walters, who presided over the case, said that there was no indication in the parliamentary record, Hansard, why charities were excluded from the original labour law. This meant that Bush was treated differently from others in a similar situation, such as people not employeed by charitable organisations.

The court found that the woman had been discriminated against under section 16 of the Bill of Rights, and her rights to a fair trial under section 7 had been infringed. But the judge said that the only order the court could give was a declaration that the legislation was incompatible with the Constitution and to allow Bush to make an application in relation to damages.