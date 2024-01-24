Ahearn moved to new job after ‘political’ removal as CO

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has confirmed that Jennifer Ahearn has been given a new role working in his office. In response to questions from CNS and other media houses about her recent removal as chief officer in the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, the government issued a press release on Wednesday, saying that she had been appointed as chief sustainability officer.

However, the release said nothing about political interference in her removal from the ministry, apparently based on claims she was conflicted due to a distant connection between her husband and the London lawyers involved in the dump project talks.

It appears that political pressure to remove her from the ministry mounted after former premier Wayne Panton was ousted from office at the end of last year and the UPM was formed under the leadership of Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

Ahearn is not the first CO to be ousted from a top government job because of political pressure and to have a new one created for her. Even though under the Constitution, elected officials have no jurisdiction over government personnel, there has been interference on numerous occasions, often resulting in the Cayman Islands Government having to pay large compensation payments.

Ahearn’s departure from the ministry, and therefore from the negotiations over the ReGen waste-management project, appears to be related to the current dump deal, which is not fully supported by all members of the UPM administration or some of its backers.

The talks over this controversial project have dragged on for years, not least because of allegations that the PPM-led administration signed a bad deal with Dart. Ahearn has been at the helm of those talks since the beginning, first as chief officer in the health ministry and then as CO in the new sustainability ministry, which took over the proposed ReGen project after the 2021 elections.

In the last few months, the question of a conflict of interest has grown legs and appears to have been used as justification for the political interference to have her removed.

CNS has learned from sources close to the talks that Ahearn’s husband is employed by a law firm in the Cayman Islands which has an affiliate office in London that represented CUC in one element of the deal. This element largely relates to how much CUC is willing to pay Dart for the energy produced from burning rubbish once the waste-to-energy facility is up and running.

Although Ahearn’s husband has no connection with the law firm’s London office or any involvement at all in the negotiations, she had asked Attorney General Sam Bulgin for his opinion, and he had advised that no conflict existed. She had nevertheless recused herself when CUC was involved in discussions to avoid any perception that there could be an issue. Negotiations on that part of the deal had been passed to her technical staff and deputy chief officers.

However, Ahearn is no longer involved in the negotiations at all. They are now being overseen by Acting Chief Officer Neyka Webster, who joined the ministry just a few months ago, which might further delay the start of this project as she gets up to speed. While it is believed that there are significant issues with the deal and an array of stumbling blocks, starting over could be even more problematic.

Department of Environmental Health (DEH) Director Richard Simms told CNS recently that the current operational area of the landfill has the capacity for about four more years of garbage at the current rate of dumping. After the previous government allowed Dart to begin capping the landfill, the space left was calculated based on the assumption that the waste-to-energy facility would begin operations at the beginning of next year. But even if the talks concluded this week, it is very unlikely that the project would be completed before 2029.

In the most recent comment to CNS about the state of the dump talks, government officials said, “Negotiations for the ReGen project between the Cayman Islands Government and the Dart Consortium are continuing. The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is working towards sharing more details on updated timelines for the project negotiations in the coming weeks.”

The release about Ahearn’s new job said it was part of the ongoing efforts to modernise the civil service. In the new role, she will be responsible for facilitating strategic initiatives to integrate sustainability into all aspects of the CIG’s business operations.

“She will have oversight of the organisation’s operational policies and strategies, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to promote a culture of sustainability across the civil service while ensuring alignment with the civil service mission and values,” the release stated.

Manderson noted that Ahearn had been instrumental in building the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency from the ground up. “Ms Ahearn’s twenty-plus years of experience in various leadership roles across government, combined with her relevant experience and expertise, make her ideally suited to take on this role and support the civil service on our continuing journey to enhanced sustainability, efficiency and service excellence,” he said.

“The appointment of the chief sustainability officer serves as a tangible demonstration of our commitment to sustainable working methods. This role will not only facilitate harmonising our operational strategies and service delivery with sustainability principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but also fortifies our competitive edge and resilience in an ever-evolving world.”

While it’s not clear how involved the new sustainability minister, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, was in pushing for Ahearn’s removal from her ministry, she congratulated Manderson on establishing the new role. “I look forward to collaborating with the deputy governor, Ms Ahearn, and the wider civil service as we work together to make the civil service the most sustainable and climate-resilient employer in the Cayman Islands,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ahearn, a 27-year veteran of the public sector, said she was optimistic about her new “critical position” and was committed to contributing to the positive evolution of the civil service.

She said she was looking forward to helping “chart the course for an organisation with enhanced reputation, cost efficiencies and heightened stakeholder engagement, while ensuring there is a balance across the economic, social, and environmental pillars that are the ‘triple bottom line’ of sustainability”.

Ahearn said nothing about the reason for her change in jobs but thanked the staff at the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency for their support.