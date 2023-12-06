Ministry dodges questions on sub-sea cable contracts

Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI) has told CNS that answers to questions we asked about the modernisation of the submarine communications cable, a relevant report and the proposed spending for the project will all require a freedom of information request. On 22 November, the ministry issued a vague press release about plans for the cable, stating that Ranulf Scarbrough, described as a veteran of the industry, had been selected to lead the initiative.

The release also said that the ministry had entered into a strategic partnership with Cambridge Management Consultants, who have been awarded a $1.3 million contract and that they would be working with WFN Strategies and SBM International.

The ministry said in the release that SBM International, which is domiciled in Cayman, would “play a pivotal role in this collaborative effort”. However, it did not explain why it is working with four different consultants, what each one will do and how much each one has been paid. According to the government’s procurement site, only the CI$1.34 million contract with Cambridge appears to have gone through the usual open bidding process.

The ministry has also refused to release a recent external study, which officials said “underscored the paramount national importance of the Cayman Islands’ existing infrastructure in the context of global connectivity”.

During the last PPM-led administration, the government announced plans to sink another telecom cable. However, Cable & Wireless, a member of the consortium using the existing sub-sea telecom cables, including the MAYA 1 cable, that connect Cayman to the rest of the world, described the costly idea as pointless. The telecom firm said the current network has the capacity to manage even a five-fold increase in traffic.

Concerns in the wider community about telecommunication problems are far more localised and relate to the poor levels of service for the prices charged by providers and OfReg’s failure to properly regulate the sector.

Nevertheless, after coming to office, PACT continued to pursue this costly initiative, which has now been picked up by the UPM. However, the ministry is being less than transparent about the project, failing to explain the justification, the costs, the purpose of the consultant team or the benefits to the broader community of a third cable.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said that digital connectivity is crucial to the way our islands live, work and play in a modern world. “These resources will help us ensure the Cayman Islands can be confident that our digital connections to the outside world will match the critical dependence we place on them,” he said, adding that he looked forward to working with the team the ministry had engaged.

However, neither he nor anyone from the ministry has answered our questions or explained why the external report on which the expenditure of public funds is being justified should remain under wraps. CNS has submitted a freedom of information request and will continue to pursue the answers to our questions.