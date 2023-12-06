Ministry dodges questions on sub-sea cable contracts
(CNS): The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI) has told CNS that answers to questions we asked about the modernisation of the submarine communications cable, a relevant report and the proposed spending for the project will all require a freedom of information request. On 22 November, the ministry issued a vague press release about plans for the cable, stating that Ranulf Scarbrough, described as a veteran of the industry, had been selected to lead the initiative.
The release also said that the ministry had entered into a strategic partnership with Cambridge Management Consultants, who have been awarded a $1.3 million contract and that they would be working with WFN Strategies and SBM International.
The ministry said in the release that SBM International, which is domiciled in Cayman, would “play a pivotal role in this collaborative effort”. However, it did not explain why it is working with four different consultants, what each one will do and how much each one has been paid. According to the government’s procurement site, only the CI$1.34 million contract with Cambridge appears to have gone through the usual open bidding process.
The ministry has also refused to release a recent external study, which officials said “underscored the paramount national importance of the Cayman Islands’ existing infrastructure in the context of global connectivity”.
During the last PPM-led administration, the government announced plans to sink another telecom cable. However, Cable & Wireless, a member of the consortium using the existing sub-sea telecom cables, including the MAYA 1 cable, that connect Cayman to the rest of the world, described the costly idea as pointless. The telecom firm said the current network has the capacity to manage even a five-fold increase in traffic.
Concerns in the wider community about telecommunication problems are far more localised and relate to the poor levels of service for the prices charged by providers and OfReg’s failure to properly regulate the sector.
Nevertheless, after coming to office, PACT continued to pursue this costly initiative, which has now been picked up by the UPM. However, the ministry is being less than transparent about the project, failing to explain the justification, the costs, the purpose of the consultant team or the benefits to the broader community of a third cable.
Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said that digital connectivity is crucial to the way our islands live, work and play in a modern world. “These resources will help us ensure the Cayman Islands can be confident that our digital connections to the outside world will match the critical dependence we place on them,” he said, adding that he looked forward to working with the team the ministry had engaged.
However, neither he nor anyone from the ministry has answered our questions or explained why the external report on which the expenditure of public funds is being justified should remain under wraps. CNS has submitted a freedom of information request and will continue to pursue the answers to our questions.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Government Administration, ICT, Politics
That contract, no doubt, requires strict secrecy as is required by a top-secret contract that exists between government and another party.
Please keep asking these questions, especially regards OfReg and their lack lustre performance. Thank you
“the way our islands live, work and play in a modern world.”
Sounds like language frequently used by Dart. Is this 3rd cable being put in for Dart?
Is the plan by Jay, Eric and PAHI for Dart to replace Cable and Wireless as the telecoms provider?
Would be good to see the Outline Business Case as well to understand how PAHI justified this 3rd cable.
We are Maya One and have a cable to Jam
What a colossal waste of money.
Where is the business case for this.
Madam Auditor General, Please request the relevant documents if they even exist.
another glorious day for the civil service…proving they really do deserve their $1500 vote-buying-bonus!!!…..zzzzzzzzz
if cig won’t provide answers maybe media should forward the questions to governor and fco!!!
it’s time to save cayman and not accept the usual lazy incompetence from cig and the civil service.
The new purchasers of a local telecommunications provider will play a big role if this project is allowed to go forward given the lack of transparency and murky waters too many people in GOAB are swimming in right now.
Shameless obfucation indicating likely corruption. Will the Madam Governor step in and set this right? Or at least request an explanation?
Guido, The Governor has no power or right to intervene on this matter.
Ju Ju is our leader.
To connect the dots you have follow the money.
Alternately, one can try to become a member of the crystal harbour domino and supper club that meets regularly at Lalique point with the self proclaimed Caymanian elite that represent all key local players desperate for the the protect to go forward, other bidders, senior civil servants directly associated with the project and an assortment of current and former cabinet members all desperate to feed at the trough by dutifully playing their role.
The answer, of course, is Spongebob Squarepants!
clear as mud.
just another day in wonderland.
I am sure the ownership of these companies awarded the contracts will provide all the answers.
I imagine one of our politicians family no doubt.
It is top secret and Madam Premier already told us idiot tax payers that they are not discussing anything, so CNS you will have to stop drumming up alarm as this is how life goes in a totalitarian/socialistic society. Look on the bright side, at least Seymour is providing the relevant oversight.