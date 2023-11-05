Weekend crime spree peaks with gang shooting

Crime Scene Investigation Unit van

(CNS): A West Bay man is currently in critical care, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a gang-related attempt on his life in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police believe the man, who has not yet been identified, was gunned down by gang rivals outside a home on Gorse Lane in Birch Tree Hill, West Bay, at around 1:00am on 5 November. The attempted murder comes during a weekend of gun-related violence.

Armed officers who attended the call cleared the scene and administered first aid to the man before he was taken by emergency medical personnel to the hospital, where he has been treated and remains in a serious but stable condition. A number of spent shell casings were found, and officers are still investigating the scene of the attempted murder.

The RCIPS said that its senior command team met Sunday morning to develop a coordinated response plan in relation to what they believe was a targeted gang-related attack.

“As always, our main priority remains ensuring public safety,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We are taking the immediate step of increasing our proactive patrols, particularly in targeted areas. Members of the public can expect to see an increased presence of armed officers and may experience some inconvenience due to vehicle control points and stop checks.

“We urge the public to cooperate with our officers as best they can to assist us in bringing the culprits to justice and proactively preventing any potential retaliation,” he added.

“Although this attack was targeted, we understand that members of the public may be concerned by this and other firearm-related incidents which have taken place over the weekend,” Commissioner Walton said, in reference to the three attempted robberies and one very violent robbery on a couple outside a West Bay home.

“We urge everyone to continue to exercise personal safety, but by the same token, we remind everyone not to attempt to take matters into their own hands but allow the police to do our job,” he said. “The best way to do this is to provide information which can assist with our investigations, no matter how minor it may seem. Don’t help the culprits evade justice by keeping information to yourself.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to a charge or conviction for a firearm-related offence.