Couple beaten by robbers outside WB house

(CNS): A couple were treated in hospital last night for injuries they sustained after they were assaulted by two robbers as they left a house on Andresen Road in West Bay at around 11pm. The victims reported the incident to officers on patrol in the area who gave them medical attention before an ambulance arrived and took them to the hospital.

The victims told police that as they left the residence two men dressed in black, one of whom was carrying a gun, attacked them. A struggle ensued, during which both victims received head injuries from being struck, possibly with the firearm and another object.

The culprits then fled on foot with a quantity of cash and personal items from the victims. No shots were fired during the robbery. Police didn’t say if the couple were leaving their own home or another house where they had been visiting, nor did they say whether the couple were carrying cash from a business and likely a target.

No arrests have been made but the couple have since been discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.