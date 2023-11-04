Shop-owner runs off armed robber
(CNS): Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Bodden Town on Friday night. The masked man, dressed all in black and wearing a hoodie, was carrying a hand-gun when he entered the store on Bodden Town Road, east of Cumber Avenue, at about 8pm and demanded cash. But the store owner grabbed a machete and ran after the would-be robber chasing him from the premises.
No shots were fired and no one was injured after the only customer in the store ran out as soon as the robber entered and nothing was taken during the incident. The store owner had picked up a machete from under the counter as the gun man entered and yelled at the suspect calling him a “crazy boy”, according to the CCTV as shown above.
This was one of three attempted armed robberies on Friday night as well as a street robbery in West Bay.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
Category: Local News
Looks like a staged video to me
One of these lil’ waste boy wanna-be thugs gonna catch a chop to the head or buck up on some black belt and get mash up bad one day. Or even catch a bullet themself.
The odds are there. I just waiting for it to happen and hope it’s on video so I can drink my tea and watch and laugh.
Likely either a replica handgun, or an air gun. Air guns can be lethal, however when faced with a rushing machete-wielding giant, a prudent criminal would flee.
Good on you, Sir. Very glad you weren’t hurt.
love this!
probably not wise, but LOVE THIS!
This is why we need to be allowed to defend ourselves with more than just our hands and a 911 call.
One real man exists on this Island!
Go man go!!! Well done sir! That’s what these little pieces of crap need, people to make them run n shit their little pants, not namby pamby them!
Good to see you are ok and need more like you! Now there’s a hero!