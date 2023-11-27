Ministers paid an average of over $305K per year
(CNS): Members of the Cabinet earned CI$3.3 million, about $305,000 each on average in 2022 the office of the auditor general has revealed in a new public interest report. Government ministers were not the only senior public sector employees to take home salaries and benefits that the average resident can only dream of, other members of parliament also earned an average of $285,000 per year and members of the judiciary also collected a total of $3.3 million an average pay and perks of around $302,000 each. Meanwhile, chief officers earned $4.3 million, about $204,000 each on average.
Across the civil service the report reveals that those in key management positions, grade E and above, earned a total of $35.4 million, about $136,000 per year on average.
Auditor General Sue Winspear explained that while the salaries are public information she conducted this the public interest to give the public better access to the information as the government is not reporting the salaries in the consolidated accounts.
“I have prepared this report to provide independent information and improve the transparency of the remuneration of key management personnel in the public service,” said Winspear. “The remuneration rates given in this report are already in the public domain as is much of the information. However, key management personnel information is not disclosed, as it should be, in the consolidated financial statements of the entire public sector. This report brings together that information for the first time.”
The Auditor General explained in the report that her office has issued an adverse audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements for the EPS since 2013 and one of the factors contributing to it is omissions in financial statement disclosures. “One of those omissions is that the Government has not
established a system for reporting key management personnel transactions,” she said. “As a result…the public does not routinely know what is spent on, for example, MPs’ salaries and benefits.
The report states that the Civil Service employed 4,566 people at the end 2022 and paid them all about
$360.4 million in remuneration or $79,000 on average. The report also highlights that in 2022,
there were 293 key management personnel across the Government and the Civil Service. They earned
$45million in total, about $154,000 each on average.
MPs, however, are in general the best paid of all public officials given that on top of their salaries and general benefits they are also paid additional allowances for constituency offices of some CI$5000 per month even though several of them use their homes as their offices and Jay Ebanks uses the North Side Civic Centre. The now premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly and Moses Kirkconnell also get additional travel and accommodation allowances. Their office staff are also paid separately and not out of their constituency allowance.
Winspear makes no recommendations or judgments about the report and the amounts spent on politicians as the goal, she stressed, was transparency and giving the public a chance to see for themselves all in one place how much public cash goes on pay for those in senior public office.
See the report in full below:
Wow, they make as much as the US president… when you take into account that the US president is liable for income taxes on his 400k/year salary.
The amounts quoted are ridiculous for MPs by any measure. The upper echelons of the Civil Service are not too bad considering the level of responsibility (for the competent ones.)
With the MPs, at least there was an election and we got to choose them. With the Civil Servants, there would have been a hiring process and some level of vetting plus ongoing requirements.
Where I have an issue is with the Boards, we have people appointed to Boards simply through political patronage and collecting over $5,000 per month with no accountability for success or failure of their respective entities.
I get the politicians I deserve and I can apply for a job in the Civil Service anytime I want, but paid Board appointments as political favors costing this country over a million dollars each year is where the Auditor General needs to do a little digging.
This made me feel physically sick. how could they take so much when even their own people live in poverty?
Disgusting.
This is criminal and giving themselves 16% raise whilst others get 1500 dollars for Christmas which I am sure they would try and get too .erry lickle bit counts you know? Meanwhile the senior civil servants and their side hustle and business ventures is just plain old greediness.
We know now why the new Premier was so quick to get the bonus for civil servants , she knew this was coming out.
We need to protest march against this BS .
UK are you watching?
Let me guess. Along with Percy auditor generals who decided the public had a right to know, her contract will not be renewed.
Cake! And many fill time Government Company workers still earn less than $2,500/MONTH. Shameful.
And these “Poverty Wage” workers (as so described by the Minimum Wage Committee) are being told that they WILL NOT be getting the little Civil Service Christmas $1,500 Bonus that the Premier kindly announced for staff last weekend.
Neither will they get the proposed COL Wage Increase in the New Budget!
Yes all the CREAM is rising to the top! And the sludge to the bottom I guess!!??
The idea behind high CIG salaries was to render corruption and running outside business by Civil Servants less of “a ting”.
Doesn’t seem to be working.
Hocus Pocus theory merely increases the level impunity some politicos actually believe it’s their right to use xxxxx to get ahead! 80% of senior civil servants are self righteous spineless degenerates who would betray their own mother to hold on to their little fiefdoms of power and slaves that accompany such positions.
This is much more than the veep of the U.S. and just shy of the p.m. of Canada.
Sickening. And don’t forget the additional sweeteners and back handers from influential individuals. The motto of the Cayman Islands should simply be In Greed We Trust.
and to imagine around 5 highly qualified expat professionals could run the entire government at a fraction of the cost.
And you say this based on what ? Since Cayman seems to be full of incapable Caymanians, may I ask why you are here? Seems odd someone would uproot their life in a modern successful jurisdiction to move to a jurisdiction run by a bunch of dump islanders???
It is comments such as yours that are going to lead to violence in these islands.
Here to fill that same void. Violence? Poppa UK will squash it rather quickly. Why do you so quickly resort to violence? Were you abused as a child?
Violence? Don’t make me laugh. Most of Cayman can’t be bothered to get off their asses (or their phones) to do their own jobs properly, let alone make an effort for anything else.
the civil service…..one huge expensive bad joke….
They should all be ashamed of their selves. Greed…. instead of service.
but just look at all the things they have achieved…..ooppps.
Why do MP’s in the Brac get paid extra when they both own homes in the Brac and Grand? That is the biggest level of nonsense I’ve read so far.
The Brac is a welfare state because of them. They both need to retire, resign or get booted out as MP’s they are a disgrace!
They not the reason the Brac is a welfare state. Also, it’s only the case among the young and uninspired. Us old folks still work every day as we’ve always done. Doesn’t seem to be getting us anywhere though. Won’t stop the most of us from trying.
$25K per month, plus all their side gigs which they declare but still do. Must be nice to “work” — and I use that term loosely — less than a week per month for such an abundant salary and perks package. I expect benefit to the people for that amount. Haven’t seen it for quite a spell.
Health care costs driving us down. Spend what little you have until you are declared indigent. That is the only model available for those of us who aren’t among the elite Civil Service.
Being an MP on Cayman Brac is pretty much the same as being a Trailer park supervisor.
Thanks Ms Winspear. As you note, this information has mostly been in the public domain so those of us really interested in it were aware of the salaries. Your account of the remuneration/perks apart from salaries is very helpful, though, as this has traditionally been less easy to identify…..deliberately I would guess. Now would you please carry out an identical exercise for the statutory authorities, government companies and other non core government positions. These have always been totally secret leading to rumors of $250k+, even $300k+ for some of the KMPs in these entities.
Don’t forget the perks such as a luxury truck for their exclusive use
Our MPs are paid a higher base salary than most Prime Ministers of nation states and CEOs in the real world.
And yet Big Mac can’t afford his CUC bill.
To be fair, he runs his very cold to counter the hot air that emanates from his mouth.
Well, the casino and lawyers bid mount u. To say nothing of the bar tabs.
Or Sabrina, according to her at least.
A complete waste of money for the lot of those highly paid charlatans. They remind me of at the trough
At this rate of spending, unfunded liabilities in the billions plus the horrendous management of the CS and the poor quality of elected representatives. These islands will be bankrupt within ten years. Cayman will become a bigger mess than other islands like Antigua, BVI and Bermuda. And you will only have yourselves to blame for it all.
>USD$1,600,000 total comp over term for disengaged backbench radio commentators not shadowing Ministers, excluded from private caucus meetings and basically doing nothing but stewing on gay rights for 4 years, at our considerable expense. Some of them concurrently drawing a full monthly pension benefit, driver, security detail, CAL freebies, priority seats, baggage waivers, etc.
What a waste of money for third class service from top civil servants that run ministries. None could earn that amount in the private sector as none are competent enough to get top jobs anywhere else.
MP’s and Cabinet ministers are vastly overpaid too many have zero educational and professional qualifications. Most of them could not manage the local chippy.
Cayman is unreal and deserves what it gets when voters fail to elect qualified persons with strong ethics and proven track records because they did not buy votes or give out Christmas hams and turkeys.
Jon Jon and Co at CI$300,000 are definitely a bargain compared to the US President at US$400,000.
Cayman really does wear a Mickey Mouse wristwatch.
Mickey Mouse wears a Cayman wrist watch. It makes clown car noises every hour, at 7 minutes past the hour, because why not?
Chief officers are grossly underpaid compared to their responsibility.
Many Chief Officers are in charge of Ministries with $100m budgets and hundreds of staff. A ceo in the private sector with that level of responsibility would be paid $500k per year. Most lawyers and accountants are paid more than COs.
I hope the AG would take a look at the salaries in the SAGC’S.
Sigh, no wonder they will fight to the bitter end to keep their seats. Because they know they will never be paid this salary again. Cayman is soo depressing..
The so called average amount of $79000 per civil servant is of course meaningless when one realizes some are being paid ridiculously large salaries which skew this figure.
Exactly. I’m not making $79000 that’s for sure.