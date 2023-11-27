Foreign worker denies groping women on buses

(CNS): Palinda Maduranga Dissanayake, a former work permit holder, denied groping two women and 15 year-old-girl on public buses earlier this year, when he appeared in Grand Court of Friday. The man entered not guilty pleas to four counts of indecent assault where he is accused of touching the women’s breasts in relation to separate incidents between January and July. Dissanayake, who has lost his job since his arrest is due to return to Court this Friday when a trial date will be set.