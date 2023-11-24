Civil Service getting one off payment of $1500

(CNS): Core government workers will be getting an additional CI$1500 in their December, Christmas pay packets to help with the cost of living and to reward their contributions. Premier Juliana O’Connor said the cash payments were being funded by the efficiencies and savings made this year in public spending. The new leader told parliament that the country owed civil servants a “tremendous debt of gratitude.”

O’Connor-Connolly said the civil service had helped to reduce spending by some $66million during this current fiscal period allowing government to rollout initiatives that have helped the whole community such as the subsidy of CUC bills this summer.

She said the bonus was one of three things the new UPM had rolled out in its first week. One was the changes to the National Pension Act to allow Caymanians access to more of their funds in relation to home loans Amendment which had just been passed and the other was an increase in pension payments for former civil servants.

The premier said the government was working on increasing the ex-gratia pension given to retired public sector workers from $950 up to CI$1250 starting in December. She said this would make a significant difference to the lives of these pensioners.