CICG rescues seven migrants from raft

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard rescued a group of migrants at sea at last night after its Operations Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC) was notified of a raft adrift some 20 nautical miles northeast of Grand Cayman. According to a social media post the coastguard set off in one of its patrol vessels, found the raft and rescued all seven individuals.

The group was taken to the coastguard base where they were handed over to Customs and Border Control. The CICG extended its thanks to the United States Coast Guard D7 Rescue Coordination Center and MV NFE Explorer for assisting in the rescue.

No further details about the group have yet been released by officials.