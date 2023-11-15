Witnesses wanted to fatal and serious crashes

(CNS): Following another bad holiday weekend on local roads police are appealing for witnesses as they now investigate the serious crash between a silver Chevrolet Colorado and a silver Honda Fit at Grand Harbour and the smash in Bodden Town where the driver was killed after he smashed into a concrete CUC pole. Both of these collisions occurred on Saturday and while the Chevy driver has been discharged from hospital the Honda Fit driver remains there in a critical condition.

The first of these two serious crashes happened at about 1:45am when the silver Honda Fit was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane and collided with the Colorado truck. The drivers of both vehicles were injured but the Honda Fit driver came off worst with life-threatening injuries.

The later than same day at about 3pm the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bodden Town Road, between Bronte Way and Longfellow Circle in the area of Midland Acres, involving a Ford F-350. The van which was an Islands Supply delivery vehicle left the roadway and smashed into a pole. Emergency services attended and the Cayman Islands Fire Service crew extracted the 50-year-old driver from the vehicle.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital and has not yet been identified. The police offered their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Both collisions are being investigated by the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit and anyone with information is asked to contact 649-6254.