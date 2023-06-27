Vehicle hit by bullets in latest shooting

| 27/06/2023 | 11 Comments
RCIPS, Cayman News Service

(CNS): Amid concerns about the rising level of gun violence on Grand Cayman, a vehicle was apparently hit in the crossfire of a shoot-out in the parking lot of an unnamed bar on Shedden Road early Monday morning. Police said they received reports of an altercation at the bar just east of North Sound Road at around 1am.

The police were told that multiple people were involved in the fight, in which shots were fired. Armed officers dispatched to the scene recovered a number of spent casings and seized a vehicle that had been damaged by the gunshots for it to be forensically processed.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident, the police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be made anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (11)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 4:21 pm

    I’m sure the CCTV will have picked it up, and the bad guys making their escape. They’ll be in custody by the end of the day.
    (Snark)

    1
    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 3:18 pm

    Collect bullet casings to match to……ghost guns????

    3
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 2:19 pm

    I am flabbergasted! I am behooved to speculate the this shocking altercation was due to a person not being called by their preferred pronouns while holding a Bud Light.

    2
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 2:12 pm

    Stray bullets hitting passer by cars. Sounds like Kingston Jamaica

    19
    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 1:17 pm

    Anybody know which bar so we can avoid the area please

    17
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 1:02 pm

    Violence, at closing times, at the usual spots.

    18
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    27/06/2023 at 12:22 pm

    Is there a reason why the police release so little information about these incidents?

    23
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»