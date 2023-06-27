Vehicle hit by bullets in latest shooting

(CNS): Amid concerns about the rising level of gun violence on Grand Cayman, a vehicle was apparently hit in the crossfire of a shoot-out in the parking lot of an unnamed bar on Shedden Road early Monday morning. Police said they received reports of an altercation at the bar just east of North Sound Road at around 1am.

The police were told that multiple people were involved in the fight, in which shots were fired. Armed officers dispatched to the scene recovered a number of spent casings and seized a vehicle that had been damaged by the gunshots for it to be forensically processed.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident, the police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be made anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.