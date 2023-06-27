McTaggart calls for 58% rise in payments to seniors

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart making a statement on ex gratia payments

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on the Cayman Islands Government to use the surplus it expects to have at the end of this budget cycle to fund a 58% increase in the ex gratia benefits paid to seafarers, veterans, their spouses and retired civil servants on inadequate pensions. The PPM leader said society owes a debt to these people, who are being hit the hardest by inflation.

McTaggart said the current payment of CI$950 per month should increase to $1,500 to help them navigate the cost of living crisis. Although the rate of inflation is now slowing, it was a shockingly painful 12% in 2021 and prices are still going up.

“One of the hallmarks of a fair and inclusive society is how those in need are supported,” McTaggart said in a statement Monday. “We have also long recognised that sometimes the government needs to step in to help those who need extra help. Particularly, we have all acknowledged that there are some in our community to whom a particular debt is owed.”

The government has already budgeted more than CI$11.1 million for the seafarers’ and veterans’ stipend this year and a few million more to help the elderly in need.

It is forecasting an overall surplus of at least CI$8.6 million by the end of this year and is currently on track for considerably more. But just last week, Premier Wayne Panton voiced his concerns about the pace of public spending, which is rising far faster than government revenue streams.

He said that he had already taken heat from both sides of the political debate on public spending, especially on welfare. Panton told a Chamber of Commerce audience that he had been accused of “going too far” on welfare spending and putting the economy at risk, but also of not going far enough with social investment.

Although McTaggart has also raised the alarm about the need to rein in public expenditures, in his message he argued that because inflation hits the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest, government support should increase in the next budget.

He said that the last Progressives administration had recognised that “the actual value of the stipend paid to seafarers and veterans had been allowed to dwindle over the years, and we set out to restore its value. So, over the last parliamentary term, we raised the stipend by 90% from $500 to $950 per month.” But this had been “whittled away once again by the dramatic rise in the rate of inflation”, he noted.

McTaggart said that seafarers, veterans and civil service pensioners deserved a fair deal, as he urged the government to use its cash surplus to increase the monthly stipends to $1,500 per month.

A person being paid $8.66 per hour and working a 40-hour week takes home about CI$1,500 per month (based on an average of 4.33 weeks in a month). It could therefore prove difficult for the CIG to justify paying this to retirees when so many low-paid, full-time employees are earning less.

In addition, the minimum wage is currently under scrutiny, and if the government agreed to the stipend increase, it would effectively be an admission that anything below this is not enough for people to live on.

Nevertheless, McTaggart said that as the government is boasting about record levels of government income, “it is surely time to utilise that income to make sure that, as a society, we are looking out for those most in need”.

As the government goes through internal discussions about its budget priorities, increasing payment to the elderly in need must be a priority, he said, adding that the resources necessary for this should be secured in the next and final budget for this administration.