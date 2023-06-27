McTaggart calls for 58% rise in payments to seniors
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on the Cayman Islands Government to use the surplus it expects to have at the end of this budget cycle to fund a 58% increase in the ex gratia benefits paid to seafarers, veterans, their spouses and retired civil servants on inadequate pensions. The PPM leader said society owes a debt to these people, who are being hit the hardest by inflation.
McTaggart said the current payment of CI$950 per month should increase to $1,500 to help them navigate the cost of living crisis. Although the rate of inflation is now slowing, it was a shockingly painful 12% in 2021 and prices are still going up.
“One of the hallmarks of a fair and inclusive society is how those in need are supported,” McTaggart said in a statement Monday. “We have also long recognised that sometimes the government needs to step in to help those who need extra help. Particularly, we have all acknowledged that there are some in our community to whom a particular debt is owed.”
The government has already budgeted more than CI$11.1 million for the seafarers’ and veterans’ stipend this year and a few million more to help the elderly in need.
It is forecasting an overall surplus of at least CI$8.6 million by the end of this year and is currently on track for considerably more. But just last week, Premier Wayne Panton voiced his concerns about the pace of public spending, which is rising far faster than government revenue streams.
He said that he had already taken heat from both sides of the political debate on public spending, especially on welfare. Panton told a Chamber of Commerce audience that he had been accused of “going too far” on welfare spending and putting the economy at risk, but also of not going far enough with social investment.
Although McTaggart has also raised the alarm about the need to rein in public expenditures, in his message he argued that because inflation hits the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest, government support should increase in the next budget.
He said that the last Progressives administration had recognised that “the actual value of the stipend paid to seafarers and veterans had been allowed to dwindle over the years, and we set out to restore its value. So, over the last parliamentary term, we raised the stipend by 90% from $500 to $950 per month.” But this had been “whittled away once again by the dramatic rise in the rate of inflation”, he noted.
McTaggart said that seafarers, veterans and civil service pensioners deserved a fair deal, as he urged the government to use its cash surplus to increase the monthly stipends to $1,500 per month.
A person being paid $8.66 per hour and working a 40-hour week takes home about CI$1,500 per month (based on an average of 4.33 weeks in a month). It could therefore prove difficult for the CIG to justify paying this to retirees when so many low-paid, full-time employees are earning less.
In addition, the minimum wage is currently under scrutiny, and if the government agreed to the stipend increase, it would effectively be an admission that anything below this is not enough for people to live on.
Nevertheless, McTaggart said that as the government is boasting about record levels of government income, “it is surely time to utilise that income to make sure that, as a society, we are looking out for those most in need”.
As the government goes through internal discussions about its budget priorities, increasing payment to the elderly in need must be a priority, he said, adding that the resources necessary for this should be secured in the next and final budget for this administration.
See McTaggart’s statement below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
If, at the time of retirement I have a relatively modest $500k in my pension account, the Cayman Islands government is expecting me to live a further 41.67 years.
These Politicians don’t realize that even if you have a surplus you need to save for a rainy day. When we really need this money it will all be gone..
Roy, stop playing politics with our money for votes. You were the one person I expected better from but seems like your many years at KPMG taught you nothing..You sure caught on fast with PPM modus operandi though..
Scraping bottom for votes eh Roy?
And what about me and my wife. I drove boats here for tourists the last 20 yrs before retirement. I earned minimum wage plus a few tips. We got by. Now I am retired, my entire pension account was paid out and gone and less than 3 years. Now we have no income and live off savings…and with a low paid job we don’t have much saved. At least we have paid off the mortgage, but we couldn’t afford to pay the house insurance this year so that has lapsed. And we are one medical event away from disaster.
Do I count as a ‘seafarer’ if I drove a boat but never left Cayman?
I never worked for the civil service so don’t have a pension from the government.
Where is my pension going to come from? I worked hard all my life, I never asked for anything. Now I have to beg at NAU to feed us?
There needs to be a better way.
PPM vote buying antics then they will turn around blame pact for wasting money on vote buying. Brilliant stuff by a desperate ppm opposition that no one trusts given their track record over the years.
Campaign season has begun in 2023 for April 2025.
Go back to bed Mr. Meghoo your lot are a bunch of charlatans
The hypocrisy of the PPM has no limits. They have proven they cannot be trusted.
They were in power for 8 years with a majority led government from 2013-2021. Two terms with Sir Alden as the Premier yet they chose to do nothing but increase their own salaries. Roy go sit down they are using you. You are embarrassing yourself by being Alden’s puppet every time you speak. Have you no shame?
PPM working hard on remaining relevant once again.
Do they really think anyone including seniors will ever trust them again..It’s going to take more than lunch at alden’s house to convince me to vote for either one of them again..
Welcome to the Nanny State!
A 58% increase on a current budget of $11 million is $6 million. Or, we could spend $42 million on a shiny jet terminal for Dart and his buddies, and give $3 million to a carefully curated list of tourism projects (strangely enough, both projects being curated by Kenny). And Jay hasn’t even told us what his NEST project is going to cost. Whilst I am rather suspicious at how many seafarers and veterans we appear to have decades after Caymanian men going to sea was common and over 70 years after WW2 ended, I would rather see them get the cash than spend it on PACT ministers re election campaign. But now Roy has raised it as his idea, there is zero prospect of it getting through.
Thats nice and all…. But how about an increase for the rest of us that are still paying into that pension fund and are probably one big event away from being destitute?
Roy pandering for the senior vote and Kenneth pandering for the church vote..Elections must be coming soon.):
I wish these politicians could understand that these tactics no longer work and can be seen a mile away..
Please don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with wanting to help people but doing it for the sympathy vote or to pander to them to get their vote is just disingenuous.
Thing is, 90% of the time they say these things and do nothing about it.
Old man shouts at clouds.
Thank you. This is so needed.
How much longer will these seafarers keep milking it?
How many real seafarers are left? Or war veterans for that matter.
Until they die out, but we should take care of them until that time.
@11:40am not just them, it’s the young Spanish and Jamaican wives living off them even after they are dead and gone..first wives get nothing…
honestly, how many of them are still around????
Now this is more helpful to our people than building the private air terminal for the rich people. But as for any surplus, by the time all the vote seekers are done, we will probably be in a deficit!
so what happens when cayman stops running a surplus?????
we just raise more taxes!
another step towards cayman becoming a total social welfare state.
when will a politicians actually address the problem instead of just trying to solve the issue by writing checks????
The problem is beyond this island and its leaders.
no payments without means testing first. end of story.
Why didn’t he do it when he had power to do so for so long?
Vote buying season.