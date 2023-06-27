Ministry picks priciest option for private terminal
(CNS): The Outline Business Case for the next phase of development for the airports on all three Cayman Islands has revealed that the government has picked the priciest option for redeveloping the General Aviation (GA) Terminal that caters to private jets at Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman. But there is very little in the document that justifies this element of the proposed plan.
On Monday evening, the Ministry of Tourism released the 280-page document, which outlines the review by public sector technocrats of elements of the Cayman Islands Airport Authority’s 20-year masterplan to justify the proposed projects.
But the document has very little to say about the $42 million GA terminal, the costliest element of the upgrades at Owen Roberts, stating only that the government’s policy is to attract more high-net-worth people to the islands.
A number of options are outlined in the document for sprucing up the terminal, where rich visitors spend a very limited amount of time as they come and go. According to sources close to the airport operations, the majority of people who arrive on private jets are coming to attend business meetings, though there are some who vacation at luxury resorts or visit their own properties.
The government has said it wants to attract more HNW guests but has not given a clear reason why the GA terminal should be moved or why the upgrade needs to be so costly. The options that have been presented include three that would improve the look of the current terminal, which appears to be the main priority of the upgrade.
However, the one chosen, which involves a complete rebuild at ORIA, is expected to cost over $42 million, accounting for well over half of the funds for the next development phase of Cayman’s airports.
“CIG has outlined in its policy that there needs to be a focus on attracting High Net Worth Individuals to the Cayman Islands,” the document states. “The current GA facility is of low quality, outdated and is not a good representation of the islands from a luxury brand perspective.”
But a close look at the OBC indicates a seemingly more pressing need to address the main terminal’s layout and congestion issues, especially at peak travel times.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced that the government was pressing ahead with the next steps to upgrade the airport facilities at a press conference last month.
As well as a new general aviation terminal, the plan includes lengthening the runway, technical upgrades to air traffic control at ORIA and safety upgrades at Charles Kirkconnell Airport on Cayman Brac for a total cost of $76 million. Bryan said this was “a significant and necessary investment in our airport facilities”.
The minister argued that once completed, the enhancements are expected to deliver significant economic benefits, such as increased stay-over visitor spending, increased revenues for the CIG, increased opportunities for additional airlift into Grand Cayman, and greater overall profitability for the CIAA.
But it remains unclear how a new costly GA terminal building and apron will increase visitor spending, given that most stay-over tourists are passing through the main congested terminal.
Check back to CNS later this week for more from the OBC.
See the full document in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Travel
Remember who runs the CIAA a private sector board. are we therefore surprised by any this. The same board that could not sort out parking at the airport.
lawlessness 101…Cayman soon price itself out of teh tourism busniz’ Kenny B…or is that what is planned and in progress. Why al this fluff with cruise ships when the truth can’t be told. Locals can’t afford to even go out to have a burger….can anyone be honest anymore. I guess not when the rolde models for the youth are corrupt, women beating, drug dealers, con artists…the list goes on and on. What about the education system that fails the youth. What are the priorities…never mind teh crime and education adn cost of livig for the people that live here. no one gives a hoot….get mhy second term sorted out and that is all that matters to these jokers.
disgusting. will the churches stand up. guess not. they gettin’ something too.
Money better spent on schools, teachers and fixing the dump.
how many ministers are in bed with island air ?
The HNW individuals don’t care about the terminal. They fly in and their minions take their bags to an awaiting car. Time spent in the terminal is probably 20 min. In other parts of the world, private jets are boarded by the country’s immigration officer, why can’t we do this? I think its Dart who wants it to house his own plane. FULL STOP!
Another reminder that voters need to petition to change the Elections Law to ban those with a criminal record from eligibility to run for office, to then skew public spending priorities, cherry pick vendors, and disappear our money. Get them all out.
time longer dan rope Kenny B
when the new expat status holders a vote.. unna find a new job!
byeeeeeee!
If the condition of the arrival airport was linked to spend, nobody would go to NYC, LAX, Aspen or Vegas. Even John Wayne in Orange County is a dump.
This is about flexing for vanity and ego, by those who should pool together and pay for it themselves.
Things would be very different if there was transparency in campaign funding for the 12 months before an election.
This is stupid. The HNW people don’t come to spend time at the terminal. They get in and out of there as quickly as possible. Most of this money to be spent is wasted. I supposed we can only guess at why this is really being done and who the money is really being funnelled to.
Mega wealthy developers are driving this demand for a first class general aviation terminal. Why hasn’t the Minister and CIG developed a public private project that makes them carry the majority of the costs and associated risks? This is not being done for the majority. The people want jetways not private jet terminals. The minister is tone deaf on this and several other matters.
Rosa and Kenny will have special offices for themselves at this new terminal. More wasteful spending of our hard earned tax dollars. wait, no problem as we have a surplus!
A new spiffy GA terminal would be a good place for the homeless to sleep at night. I saw some poor guy living under one of the huts at the park across from Fosters just a few weeks ago.
Let me know when this will start being attached to our tickets, as we are ordinary folks who save to travel down all year, and we will find a new vacation spot after 20 years of being loyal visitors. We are not funding a private terminal for the rich just like we do not stay at any of Dart properties (we make a point of it) and we do our best to avoid eating at any restaurants that are not locally owned. And, for the naysayers, yes, we have moved from a “budget hotel” when it was taken over by Dart to now staying in airbnb off 7MB.
Friend and company! 2 years to go
The rationale here by Bryan sounds eerily similar to the reasons Mac gave for the overkill at the new Turtle Farm years ago – we all see how that turned out, with a never ending handouts from tax revenues to subsidize it to the tune of some 5 – 10 million dollars annually I believe.
“Public sector technocrats”! Oh my aching sides!
Morons in charge – still!!
Obscene
When you are not paying for it, why not choose the most expensive option? Especially if it will benefit your contacts and sponsors.
If it walks like a duck and squawks like a duck, chances are its a duck. When a government minister decides to sponsor the most expensive spend option on something that demonstrably has no direct benefit to the general public, and cannot even point to a business case to justify spending $42 million , let alone choosing the most expensive option which conveniently will have the highest procurement value for local construction companies, what do you think the motivation could possibly be. Quack, quack.
Cayman gone alright. Gone for all but the wealthy.
So sad but couldn’t agree more. The rich get richer and the rest get @£&!ed. Only time the people matter is an election year. Free washing machines, microwaves and booze all round.
Completely unfair that a private jet terminal should be funded by a levy on ordinary travelers who will never get to use it.
and all to be funded by the ordinary traveller…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
welcome to wonderland