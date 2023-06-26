Cuban deportees reach 79 for year so far

Cuban migrant vessel (file photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): After years of delays in the repatriation of Cuban migrants, Customs and Border Control (CBS) has picked up the pace following changes to the rules that allow for a speedy deportation process. While the number of migrants arriving in Cayman has fallen significantly, 79 have been repatriated so far this year.

CBC repatriated four men to Havana on 8 June and just one on 19 June. The five migrants were accompanied by CBC officers on two separate non-chartered Cayman Airways flights.