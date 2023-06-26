68kg of cocaine washes ashore in one month

(CNS): Between 22 May and 21 June, RCIPS officers responded to six reports of people finding packages each filled with about 1kg of cocaine that washed ashore on all three Cayman Islands and recovered 68kg in total. Two single packages were found on Little Cayman on 22 and 25 May, and another package washed up on Cayman Brac on 5 June. Then on Monday, 12 June, two separate hauls, the first consisting of 18 packages and the second of 22, were found in Bodden Town. On Wednesday last week, another 22 packages were found on the shoreline of Cayman Brac.

The RCIPS said that all of the drugs have been seized and are due to be destroyed, but did not say whether or not they believe the haul came from the same source.

The police thanked the members of the public who did the right thing and reported the findings. Urging people to contact 911 immediately if they come across any illegal drugs or goods that appear suspicious, the RCIPS noted that handling such goods places people at risk of criminal liability.