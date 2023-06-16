Armed suspect at large as gun crime spikes

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): Police are looking for another armed man following a fight in West Bay Thursday night involving three men. One was pistol-whipped after the armed man pulled the gun on the other two. This latest incidence of violence comes during another spike in gun-related crime. So far this year, police have seized ten guns from the streets and, after another stick-up today, recorded 14 armed robberies.

This incident happened around 11:10pm yesterday at a home off Bonneville Drive involving three men all known to each other. Two of them ran off after the gun was pulled, and one of them was struck by the gunman. Both men received minor injuries during the fight but were not shot.

However, according to the RCIPS press release, they reported hearing a single gunshot being fired as they ran off. The man with the firearm was said to have left the location in a vehicle with another person.

Speaking to the Cayman Compass this week, RCIPS Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said the public has an important role to play in combating gun violence and urged people to come forward. “Without people in the community doing the right thing and telling us what’s going on, and standing up and being counted to stop it… we have real difficulties in ending this spiral of violence,” Lansdown said.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact West Bay CID and 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website caymancrimestoppers.com.