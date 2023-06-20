Police Sgt denies misconduct over data breach

Sergeant Keren Watson leads the first-ever all-women parade to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Sunday 6 February

(CNS): RCIPS Sergeant Keren Watson pleaded not guilty on Friday to misconduct in public office and will face trial next month. Watson has denied allegations that she used her position to take information from a government database to find the phone details of a love rival. She is alleged to have contacted the woman after she discovered they were both in a relationship with the same man.

The breach was said to have taken place sometime in 2020. The case came to light when the woman reported Watson because communication between the women indicated that Watson was aware of the content of messages she had exchanged with their mutual love interest. Following an investigation by the ombudsman, Watson was charged in December 2022 and suspended from her post.

Watson has denied the allegations claiming she had searched the database in question in the course of her RCIPS duties.

Prior to her arrest in February 2022, Watson led the first-ever all-women parade to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Watson is also the fourth RCIPS officer over the last two weeks to appear in court in relation to criminal charges.