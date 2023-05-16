Traffic cops focus on speeding in Eastern Districts
(CNS): Police issued 50 speeding tickets last week during Operation Borage, the RCIPS’s latest clampdown on rogue drivers, focussing on the Eastern Districts, where residents have raised concerns with the traffic police about dangerous driving, especially at weekends. The enforcement operation also led to an undisclosed number of tickets issued for other offences.
Officers issued several more tickets for expired registrations and three people were warned they could be prosecuted for other traffic offences.
“Our officers will be carrying out Operation Borage this weekend and for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow. “We will be targeting speeding, DUI and dangerous and reckless driving as a priority to curtail the occurrences of serious and fatal collisions. However, other offences that are observed during the operations will also be dealt with.” He said the aim was to make the roads safe for everyone, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
Police also plan to focus on complaints about motorbikes, which have been disturbing the tranquillity of the community and undermining road safety in the early hours of the morning. “We suspect that many of these motorcycles are unregistered and not insured,” the police said.
The RCIPS stated, “In these instances, the vehicle will be seized by the police, the rider may be arrested or warned for intended prosecution, and the motorcycle will not be released until proof of ownership is provided.” The owner must then remove the motorbike on a trailer or similar method, as they are not permitted to ride an uninsured or unlicensed vehicle on a public roadway.
Officers warned the cost of speeding in the Cayman Islands can be high, as drivers are fined $20 for every mile over the speed limit drivers are travelling, up to $500. Anyone driving in excess of the top fine will be warned for prosecution and if convicted, fined and disqualified for at least six months.
Anyone travelling at double the speed limit may be automatically disqualified from driving and warned for intended prosecution.
.
This is great, I hope that they will also be looking at:
-people removing or not placing at all the front licence plates (the law says you need the plates back and front), seems every Tesla driver now thinks the front one ruins the aesthetic of their car
-people driving with old plates, weren’t these all supposed to be updated by 31 December 2022? I see at least 2 every time I drive
-broken tail lights and brake lights
And when they are stopped I do hope they are looking through all documentation to ensure that the vehicle and driver are insured.
But yet all the speeders in the mornings are free to terrorize from prospect to west bay.
Thanks for the tip off then i guess?
They going after the Sunday morning big ride? Or is that RCIPS approved?
Until all this newfound focus is applied on a consistent and impartial basis, the mayhem will continue.
The driving culture is lawlessness. It will take years to establish law and order.
Why not target speeders and drunk drivers at the places and times when people get seriously hurt and killed? For example, between 10am and 6am from Friday to Monday on major roads…how hard is this? I am sure out of 380 cops there must be one data analyst…if there isn’t, my 5 year old can help.
What do they plan to do about all of the electric bicycles and scooters being ridden illegally on our roads?
What do they plan to do about all of the illegal tint and removal or front plates?
Don’t ask too many questions like this – assume you’ll be in the market for one soon since you can’t import a 15 year old Fit anymore.
Many poor people rely on these for work, but I would love to see the bird nonsense banned along with the idiotic 3 wheeled GPS “cars”.
Of all the bloody things you can complain about.
While you clog up traffic and the atmosphere with your emissions spewing F250 truck that you commute alone in, you twiddle your thumbs on your phone to complain about traffic, and ironically one of the few viable solutions to it.
Electric bikes/scooters and motorcycles are the solution if public transport cannot be modernized to tracked app-linked walk-on walk-off busses.
Yet they are not legal on our roads.
These punishments don’t go far enough. Why should they have illegal bikes back if they provide proof of ownership. Surely providing proof of ownership means that owner should be prosecuted and the bike destroyed. We’re all sick of the leniency or the lack of law enforcement on the islands which is making life ‘fun’ for criminals and miserable for the rest of us.
They get it back because they’ve proven it is THEIR property dumdum. It is seized not because it is illegal but because it is unregistered/uninsured. This is considered law & order in a civilized state (you’re not in a communist nation).
None of them can provide proof of ownership. That’s the whole point. The PoPo know this.
It’s not on the police, they can only act within the law. The law needs to change to allow vehicles to be crushed. Not insured and used on the roads? crushed.
It works in the UK, and it’d work here.
Awesome news!
This is wonderful news. I hope our Police will make this a daily occurrence and make our roads safe for all motorists
RCIPS wouldn’t even be able to catch covid in a wuhan bat factory.
Wrecked away !!!!!! why can’t they just say towed , always complicating things and going no where.
CNS: I have received the clarification of what they meant by that and updated the article.
go guys go! they in linford highway as well…
They should try Prospect Point Road in a morning. That will inconvenience the drivers who enjoy speeding through just to save a minute in traffic and in doing so cause people who don’t use the rat-run to wait at the roundabout, as well meaning souls let them in at Red Bay roundabout.
They’ll find cars with no front license plates, unroadworthy vehicles, as well as your garden variety of urban speeders who don’t see pedestrians, cyclists, dog walkers etc as something to be considerate of.
They need to block off the lane to south sound all the way from the red bay round about. Too many idiots can’t wait and they speed down that lane then cut into traffic at the top. They are arseholes.
That’s great and all but I was behind a police Ford Explorer this morning; it crossed a solid white line to change lanes off a roundabout, no indicating this move, it then sped between 5 and 15mph over the limit between Shamrock Road and cricket pitch traffic lights. It wasn’t responding to a call. Maybe do some in-house training before giving out pats on your own back.
As for the story, great, but can this be done in all districts, every day and night?
Well I guess it is a start, so this is welcome news. But there is still a long long long way to go.
Tailgating and speeding is still rampant on the bypass and Shamrock Road.
And how many cars can make an illegal u turn by AL Thompsons right next to the numerous NO U TURN signs before one is stopped and ticketed by an officer? I see it about 50 times a day at least because I work close by. It is constant.
And cars with no license plates too. I see that very often.
I say the rcips need to double, or even triple the amount of traffic police on the road and start impounding uninsured cars and excessive speeders.
“In these instances, the vehicle will be seized by the police”
Only if you can catch me bobo
Oh, so you’ll be the next rider we read about that had to be scraped off of the road after they crashed at high speed? Good to know.
For many years, it has been known that there is a speeding issue in the eastern districts.