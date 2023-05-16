Traffic cops focus on speeding in Eastern Districts

(CNS): Police issued 50 speeding tickets last week during Operation Borage, the RCIPS’s latest clampdown on rogue drivers, focussing on the Eastern Districts, where residents have raised concerns with the traffic police about dangerous driving, especially at weekends. The enforcement operation also led to an undisclosed number of tickets issued for other offences.

Officers issued several more tickets for expired registrations and three people were warned they could be prosecuted for other traffic offences.

“Our officers will be carrying out Operation Borage this weekend and for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow. “We will be targeting speeding, DUI and dangerous and reckless driving as a priority to curtail the occurrences of serious and fatal collisions. However, other offences that are observed during the operations will also be dealt with.” He said the aim was to make the roads safe for everyone, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Police also plan to focus on complaints about motorbikes, which have been disturbing the tranquillity of the community and undermining road safety in the early hours of the morning. “We suspect that many of these motorcycles are unregistered and not insured,” the police said.

The RCIPS stated, “In these instances, the vehicle will be seized by the police, the rider may be arrested or warned for intended prosecution, and the motorcycle will not be released until proof of ownership is provided.” The owner must then remove the motorbike on a trailer or similar method, as they are not permitted to ride an uninsured or unlicensed vehicle on a public roadway.

Officers warned the cost of speeding in the Cayman Islands can be high, as drivers are fined $20 for every mile over the speed limit drivers are travelling, up to $500. Anyone driving in excess of the top fine will be warned for prosecution and if convicted, fined and disqualified for at least six months.

Anyone travelling at double the speed limit may be automatically disqualified from driving and warned for intended prosecution.

