CICA: Police ‘entitled to protection’ from gunmen
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal found that a judge who had added four years to a ten-year sentence handed to one of two robbers who shot at police officers as they tried to escape was entitled to do so because it was a separate crime. The higher court refused an appeal last week by Odain Ebanks, who had claimed that his sentences for a 2018 armed robbery should have been concurrent.
The panel of judges said that when Ebanks’ co-defendant shot at the officers who were in pursuit of the armed men following a robbery at the Czech Inn in Bodden some five years ago, it was not “part and parcel of the original offence”.
The court said, “Police officers are entitled to the protection of the courts as they perform their lawful duties.” It was also “well established that if an offender commits a further offence in the course of trying to escape arrest, the sentence for such offence should normally be consecutive to that imposed for the original offence. It is not part and parcel of the original offence. It is a separate offence committed for the separate purpose of trying to evade capture.”
The judges said that in Ebanks’ case, the attempt to evade arrest could hardly have been more serious. “It involved shooting at the police officers, thereby putting their lives at risk. The idea that there should be no extra penalty for behaving in such a manner is astonishing. The applicant was fortunate not to have faced a more serious charge with a higher maximum sentence than the offence actually charged.”
Although Ebanks did not pull the trigger, he was part of a joint criminal enterprise and was sentenced on that basis. The appeal court judges said that adding the four-year sentence for shooting at the officers was “absolutely correct” and he could not have complained if the overall sentence of 14 years had been even higher when Justice Marlene Carter made her ruling in January 2019.
The second robber has never been identified or charged in this case.
