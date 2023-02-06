PR backlog mounts due to sham marriage focus
(CNS): The backlog of permanent residency applications based on length of stay continues to grow as officials focus their attention on the problem of sham marriages. The majority of PR applications are by work permit holders or residents who have been here for eight years and apply via the points system, but the government’s priority is investigating the relatively few applications based on marriage to a Caymanian. The government believes marriages of convenience are on the rise and resources are being diverted to investigate these applications and other issues.
The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board is still not deliberating on the points-based applications, according to a local law firm that specialises in immigration applications and is representing hundreds of foreign nationals who have applied for permanent residency based on the time lived here in the Cayman Islands.
In a regular email sent to the firm’s long list of clients awaiting a decision on their applications, Nick Joseph from HSM said the board was “actively dealing with the widespread issue of sham marriages”, the ongoing review of the points system, and processing applications for status as well as residency and employment rights certificates for the spouses of Caymanians.
Labour Minister Chris Saunders has raised concern about sham marriages on a number of occasions. Speaking in December, he said Caymanians were selling out their birthright and making a mockery of marriage, the traditional foundation of family life in Cayman. According to WORC, in 2022 its enforcement unit investigated 175 sham marriage reports and 114 cases resulted in “adverse findings”.
As the board focuses on this illegal practice, Joseph said that the time it takes to process all other PR applications is increasing. He said that PR applications under the points system are being handled by the director of WORC and his team of about five fully trained administrators who have processed over 100 applications since their appointment. But he warned that the current processing time for points-based PR applications is still about 16 months.
“As of this week, the authorities are writing to applicants who applied a year ago… and inviting them to update their applications,” he said in the most recent email.
With a growing backlog, some applicants awaiting a decision reach a ten-year residency mark, which gives them the legal ammunition to stay regardless of the points they have gained.
However, Joseph has alerted his clients to a new legal difficulty, namely the changing demographics that could make or break an application. There are now 135 different nationalities among the more than 34,000 work permit holders currently residing in the Cayman Islands.
Jamaicans account for almost 43% of permit holders and Filipinos account for 15.5%, but there is a growing number of people from India, who now make up more than 5.8%. This is likely to impact those applicants as it reduces the potential points given to nationalities that make up less than 5% of work permit holders.
Joseph said that Indian nationals face losing five points because they are now the fourth largest group, just behind UK nationals. The Permanent Residence Points System rewards rarer nationalities with more points while penalising those that appear over-represented.
Joseph said that WORC has never been clear about the timing at which the points for nationality are applied and who is counted in the overall total for each country at that moment, whether it is just those on an annual permit or includes government workers and other categories of expatriates.
“Of the many details we have sought for most of a decade is the question of whether it is the population on date of application, the date of the 8th anniversary of applicant’s arrival as a resident, or the date of consideration of their application,” he wrote. “We have never received clear guidance. Nor is there any indication of what happens when an application is delayed in its consideration by so long, through no fault of an applicant, that the statistics materially change in a manner adverse to an applicant.”
He said that denying an Indian national residency because of a delay in the process would appear unlawful and unlikely to survive a legal challenge.
Joseph said there was a “great multitude of other issues” that remain unclear, including how certain policies are interpreted by WORC and the boards, which results in uncertainties and potential arbitrariness of the application process.
The top 12 nationalities on work permits at the end of 2022 according to WORC were:
|COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
|NUMBER OF WORKERS
|PROPORTION OF WP HOLDERS
|Jamaica
|14,586
|42.8%
|Philippines
|5,284
|15.5%
|UK
|1,983
|5.8%
|India
|1,899
|5.5%
|Honduras
|1,234
|3.6%
|Canada
|1,218
|3.6%
|USA
|930
|2.7%
|Nicaragua
|706
|2.1%
|Nepal
|627
|1.8%
|South Africa
|626
|1.8%
|Ireland
|402
|1.2%
|Guyana
|310
|0.9%
It shouldn’t be hard to come up with a set of criteria to determine if any marriage is sham on real.
Next we take that set of criteria and apply it against known and verifiable actions by politicians over the last 50 years while supposedly out on hustings, and tell me how many of them have real marriages.
Interesting enough the Filipinos and Indian’s are only here to send money home. So they bunk up together in camps and form there own subculture and trade only amongst themselves when they have the option.
Jamaicans are running from their own cultural failures and are here to plant roots at all costs. This means they will sooner rather than later flip Cayman into a little Jam Rock. Full of crime and theft.
Caymanians capability of understanding what’s on the horizon. Just look to the UK and Ireland immigration issues. And the fact that their ancient cultures are being diluted to nonexistent.
CNS: The last wave of immigrants that arrived in Britain and obliterated the local culture was in the 11th century. They were French of Scandinavian descent. Luckily, British culture has evolved since then because the Normans and their descendents (the British aristocracy) were brutal and callous. There is no “ancient culture” in the UK. Cultures evolve and immigration is just one of many factors and has many positive economic and cultural benefits.
Here in Cayman, the biggest problem and destabilising issue is the speed with which the population is expanding and the inability of succesive govenments to understand the negative impact on the people and intrastructure of uncontrolled and rapid immigration. Hence the crime and traffic issues, the declining environment and unaffordable real estate, etc.
I really don’t understand the racist contempt levied towards those poorest unfortunates duped into moving here to be indentured for $6.50/hr. I doubt anyone in that category is sending much home that Cayman will miss. Why don’t these xenophobes look in the mirror and get angry with their millionaire and billionaire permit holders (including inter-generational Caymanian families) that quietly fail to give back in any proportion to their ongoing luxuriation and enrichment.
‘Caymanians were selling out their birthright and making a mockery of marriage, the traditional foundation of family life in Cayman’
Shurely shome mishtake Mish Monepenny? They’ve been doing it for years. What’s more important, their heritage or a Ford F150?
Is this also why the damn dump is yet to be fixed?
16 months ? That’s just incompetence. Surely the solution is for the govt to tighten the application process, so that no one can apply for PR unless they provide quickly-verifiable information, through an approved lawyer. If the process takes 16 months, then I’d say our WORC staff have too many checks to carry out.
And we are mistaken if long term WP holders are supposedly a threat to our voting system. Most foreigners only want right of abode, and don’t give a damn about being able to vote.
The applicants are now accruing patent Art 8 rights, and these excuses are very transparently an attempt to stall to pander to a basic populist electoral agenda.
Our big developer lobbied, bought and paid for Cabinet are waiting for the 100K population threshold to happen. Then they think they’ll have the tax base to fund another unplanned, ad-hoc infrastructure spending spree.
Of course the funds will be long “spent” before they’re accrued. And we the people will be the ones bent over left holding the stick bearing the brunt of increased CIG fees.
Until the electorate are educated enough to actually cast a meaningful vote and there is strong legislation to hold politicians financially and politically accountable for their failings Cayman will implode. As soon as our land runs out and environment is trashed there will be nothing left to fight for or fight over.
There’s money in them there work permits but has our cabinet ever contemplated provisioning the solid institutional training of a technical service workforce including FinTech to replace our burgeoning dependency on overseas workers? Well I never…
Back in the 80s, Governor Peter Lloyd warned Cayman, as it focused on development, to beware of being caught up in the “Fiji problem”, the loss of control over its future by an indigenous population to a massive influx of “incomers”. Nowadays, we even have a particular lawyer and a particular law firm specializing in bringing in the “incomers”.
just look at the names of the board members and that will explain the backlog.
this is the same board that has decided to personally interview married couples to determine if the marriage is genuine. they will never find a case.
imagine 12 board members interviewing couples about the intimacy of their marriage.
PACT we can do better than this.
Thanks for informing those ignorant and short on memory of this historical nugget. How soon people forget and or discount warnings from notable people with real vision and concern for Cayman’s proper evolution and growth. I only wish our politicians over the last 30 plus years had such a vested interest in developing these island’s in a sustainable manner. They were only, as is evident vested in sustaining the lining of their own pockets.
“Proper evolution”?!? Multi-generational Caymanian hegemony is why we have a corrupt government – it’s entirely closed to dedicated intelligent and conflict-free Status holders, and filled with the same recycled school-failing morons with criminal convictions.
Our Government is doing everything to encourage population growth. Why?
Mr.Lloyd brought a lot of valuable experience and offered good advice. No one listened.
Peter Lloyd was right. Key civil servants seem to have taken pride in ignoring his warning. The lawyer is doing his job. If government officials did theirs, he would not have to.
Indigenous Caymanians do not exist. Peridot.
Background checks needs to be done on each applicant also so this takes a substantial amount of time.
It has long been stated and perhaps time to bring the issue up again–form a separate board to review applications under marriage. Many Caymanians are in very abusive (of all types) of marriages (and why this category needs extra scrutiny). That board could be a backup of overflow for the regular board, as is the evidenced need by the large number of backlog, and for so long.
What difference does selling out make as the politicians sold us all out a long time ago to line their own pockets.
Sounds like a scam excuse
Expected nothing more from a sham Catron led government.
Too many jam people, screen them better and restrict people with a criminal background.
Soon-born Caymanians be a minority.
I’ll say it because no one else wants too, but we all know it.
Other nationalities can build, buildings also it’s not just Jamaicans.
PR designate or not, most of the 34,000 permit holders won’t satisfy the minimum number of points to legally stick around beyond 8th year. They won’t even qualify to get Naturalised as BOTC. $6.50/hr is only $13,500/year before employer deductions.
Take out the loud and aggressive minority from the bunch and you have a docile worker group who hold the dream of “finishing” that house they started back home. I’ve been around construction over 20 years and this is the group of people contractors love to have because they can work them to the ground for minimal pay.
Yet, despite your intensely-focused xenophobia, home grown Caymanians are the worst societal ill in the Cause lists. They represent over 80% of the murderers, violent attackers, thieves, rapists, child-molesters, even forced-exorcism leaders. Thank God for hard working Jamaicans that keep the lights on, and for peanuts. Cayman would never have rebuilt as strong or as quickly after Ivan without these committed and loyal workers.
So process the applications where no one is married to a Caymanian? How hard can it be?
Why will someone applying via working here for 8 years take priority over someone who is married to a Caymanian?
Because if they functioned properly it would only take them a few weeks to get around to them over years. But lets be clear, this is not really about shame marriages. It’s about waiting to be forced a status grant on all of us including who they want: the jamaicans who won’t pass a point system but wote for the ones stalling us.
Because it’s probably a sham
This mentally-inflexible comment exemplifies why there need to be 34,000 imported permit holders to handle even the most basic problem solving.
Yeah, or married at all?! Sanctioned laziness.
The way this place is going let the sham marriages carry on, – more dependants, more lawyers, more para legals, more staff required at the grocery stores, more Honda fits, we’ll be at the hallowed 100,000 in no time 🥸
Ohh Christ… Not more Honda fits!
Honda Fit v Voxy
Looking forward to the legally required mass status grants of 2024.
Piss poor excuse. So those applications which have nothing to with marriage are being held up why exactly?
sad very sad indeed
The biggest sham here is not operating the system as set down in law.
All of the Saunders influenced delay that Steve McField is overseeing is going to do is add hundreds of unqualified Permanent Residence and eventually voting Status Holders.
Given CIG has done this once before and lost in court, why would they be doing it again?
I always say despite appearances to the contrary Chris Saunders is not stupid. He knows what he is doing, and this has to be intentional…
@3:09pm You are absolutely right!! It is intentional and he knows exactly what he is doing and getting away with it. Wayne has got to be the weakest leader ever. Very sad for these islands.
All seemingly permitted by weak and inept governance. The maladministration is self evident. The powers that be take their pay rises, generous retirement packages, and pat each other on the back, as they oversee the destruction of our home.
Passing reasonable laws and applying them fairly and equally to everyone seems beyond their capabilities. Where is the disconnect? We are literally running out of time.
shambolic on every level by cig.
time for class action lawsuit against the incompetence of the civil service and cig.
Time for them all to go home and take the fools who married them with them this has gone on too long and the pillaging of Cayman needs to stop. The scam is on us look at who is the real problem in Cayman.
more like a sham excuse for cig/civil service incompetence/laziness