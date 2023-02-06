West Bay man denies charges in barroom shooting

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Drewan Elvis Ebanks (24) pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Ebanks is accused of trying to kill another man in a shooting outside the Power Supply Bar in the Marquee Plaza around 7:20pm on Sunday, 18 December, when the victim received a single gunshot wound to his torso following a fight. Ebanks was remanded in custody until his trial, which has been scheduled for August.