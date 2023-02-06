Police face another spike in car break-ins

(CNS): The RCIPS is dealing with an increase in thefts from parked cars and is urging owners to report these incidents if they occur and to lock their vehicles to try to prevent them. The perpetrators are checking car doors and if they find an unlocked vehicle, they steal any valuable items they find. Several reported cases are under investigation the police are asking other victims of the same crime to report the details.

“The information you provide may be valuable to the overall investigation of these crimes and will assist with analytical data to both solve existing crimes and to put preventative measures in place,” the RCIPS said.

In the meantime, detectives are advising owners not to leave any valuables, including tools, electronics, shopping bags, cash and coins, no matter how small the amount, in a visible place in the car and to always lock the doors, regardless of how short a time the car will be parked. Where possible, park in a well-lit area near CCTV cameras or where there is on-site security to deter thieves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police station in your area and speak with an officer on duty. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.