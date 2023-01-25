We are scientists
The Cayman Islands Department of Environment writes: We are tasked with protecting first and foremost the plants and animals which belong to the Cayman Islands. We have researchers and scientists from various fields of study who work with and assist us in finding out what is happening in our lands and beaches, forests and cliffs, reefs and deep waters so we can see the bigger picture and make informed decisions.
Scientific monitoring of wildlife is not simple. It takes a great deal of funds, time and patience to get out in the field, install or retrieve devices, wait with binoculars, and record sightings, details, times and coordinates for every event, even if nothing happened. All this data helps us understand what is happening (or not happening) in all those spaces and times when no one is there to record it.
While we can’t make assumptions, we can make educated decisions based on the evidence we have found along with other forms of evidence such as tracks, faeces, feathers, fur, citizen reports or even a lack of these things.
Thousands of brown booby birds and nests used to fill the skies and cover the cliff face and edge all along the eastern tip of the Brac Bluff. Now there are less than 50 nesting pairs. We will lose them forever if we don’t reduce their threats now.
Evidence has been found on multiple occasions of booby eggs, chicks and parents dying as a result of cat predation. This has been shown with camera imagery, fur, tracks, faeces and other indicators. Losing our brown booby colony is not the only problem we face as a nation, and controlling the alien predators they face, such as feral cats and rats, isn’t the only solution. But to ignore what we know is contributing to their demise doesn’t make sense.
We can’t let some of the original inhabitants of these islands die without at least knowing we did everything we could to save them. It’s just not, well, in our nature.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature, Viewpoint
Brown boobies are common and live world wide. Why isn’t any necessary cat culling taking place where the endangered Cayman rock iguanas live? Science?
Shame it took this long. Get going on all three islands.
Well said DOE. Keep fighting the good fight!
Dear DOE: When are you going to ask for an end to rock climbing on the Brac, as eggs get crushed? When are you going to fine people for collecting booby eggs and eating them? When are you going to fight for no more development in booby nesting areas?
I don’t accept that it’s OK to inhumanely kill with poison any creature just because of a so-called “educated decision.”
It’s just not, well, in my nature.
The major issue is the cats. When are you going to see what is so plainly obvious?! You live there and you been fighting this fight and misinforming the public the whole way because you like cats. Well I like boobies. If we cull the cats there will still be cats. If we don’t there won’t be any boobies. Simple inevitability demands a simply executed simple plan, plain and simple.
Where on earth have they ever said they are going to kill with poison?
Also, the letter clearly states that they have used many sources to ascertain what the biggest threat is.
DOE is definitely fighting overdevelopment, but that is a losing battle.
Who is eating booby eggs? What evidence do you have that rock climbing is contributing? If it is, I am sure that DOE will have discussions with those relevant groups about ways to mitigate risks.
Honestly, I have no idea why everyone wants to protect cats, but yet there is a huge amount of feral cats across all islands. Maybe if you cared so much about the cats we wouldn’t have the feral cat problem, because they would have been spayed and neutered and cared for appropriately. Instead they have been left to their own devices and now threaten a Caymanian species.
@The Cayman Islands Department of Environment – Well said!
@catlovers – Either sail over to the Brac and gather up all the feral cats that you can catch, then take them to your homes and care for them yourselves, or chill.