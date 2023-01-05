5 ships in one day erodes ‘quality over quantity’ idea

Four of the five cruise ships in port Wednesday

(CNS): Commitments made early in the PACT administration by both Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan to switch the focus of cruise tourism from quantity to quality were undermined Wednesday when five ships arrived in the George Town Harbour. Similarly, plans to spread calls across the week have failed to take root as more than 11,300 passengers arrived yesterday, putting an immense strain on Grand Cayman’s attractions.

Visitors battled to find a space on the beach and the town was packed with people trying to get served in shops and bars, regardless of concerns previously voiced by residents, business owners and those in the tourism sector that having so many ships in one day has an adverse effect on all guests, including stay-over visitors.

The borders reopened to cruise ships in March 2021 and passenger numbers began picking up in the summer after all restrictions on travel were removed. According to the Port Authority, around 750,000 cruise ship passengers had visited Cayman by the end of December 2022, about 40% of the total number who visited in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

In the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing challenges relating to cruise tourism, the government talked about a reset and a new approach to the sector. It set out goals to have ship calls spread more evenly both throughout the week and through the year. But it appears that as a result of the expected decline in cruise ships this year, as the leading cruise lines stick by their decision not to tender their mega-ships, the ministry has not made any attempt to roll out that policy.

In August the minister appeared to walk back the idea of spreading out cruise ship visits and reducing how many can arrive on any given day. Instead, he talked about spreading cruise passengers around the island to ease the pressure on attractions.

“I know there is a position to reduce cruise tourism numbers,” Bryan said, maintaining that reducing numbers could have a negative effect on stakeholders. He had not given up on the ‘quality over quantity’ policy but wanted both, he said, claiming that spreading cruise visitors around the island would benefit Caymanian tourism businesses and reduce pressure on the environment and traffic.

However, one of the main problems that face both overnight and cruise visitors is access to Seven Mile Beach. With the ongoing erosion of the southern end of the world-famous beach, the closure of Calico Jack’s and Royal Palms, and a concerted effort by hoteliers and condo owners to deter non-guests from their beaches, visitors are finding it increasingly difficult to find a spot.

It is not clear when the cruise lines will begin reducing calls, but another four ships brought more than 8,000 people on Thursday. On 2 February almost 12,000 passengers could be in port when three ships, including the MSC Seascape, which can carry over 5,500 people, call on Grand Cayman. There are also at least three more days in February when 10,000 passengers or more are expected in George Town.