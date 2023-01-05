5 ships in one day erodes ‘quality over quantity’ idea
(CNS): Commitments made early in the PACT administration by both Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan to switch the focus of cruise tourism from quantity to quality were undermined Wednesday when five ships arrived in the George Town Harbour. Similarly, plans to spread calls across the week have failed to take root as more than 11,300 passengers arrived yesterday, putting an immense strain on Grand Cayman’s attractions.
Visitors battled to find a space on the beach and the town was packed with people trying to get served in shops and bars, regardless of concerns previously voiced by residents, business owners and those in the tourism sector that having so many ships in one day has an adverse effect on all guests, including stay-over visitors.
The borders reopened to cruise ships in March 2021 and passenger numbers began picking up in the summer after all restrictions on travel were removed. According to the Port Authority, around 750,000 cruise ship passengers had visited Cayman by the end of December 2022, about 40% of the total number who visited in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
In the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing challenges relating to cruise tourism, the government talked about a reset and a new approach to the sector. It set out goals to have ship calls spread more evenly both throughout the week and through the year. But it appears that as a result of the expected decline in cruise ships this year, as the leading cruise lines stick by their decision not to tender their mega-ships, the ministry has not made any attempt to roll out that policy.
In August the minister appeared to walk back the idea of spreading out cruise ship visits and reducing how many can arrive on any given day. Instead, he talked about spreading cruise passengers around the island to ease the pressure on attractions.
“I know there is a position to reduce cruise tourism numbers,” Bryan said, maintaining that reducing numbers could have a negative effect on stakeholders. He had not given up on the ‘quality over quantity’ policy but wanted both, he said, claiming that spreading cruise visitors around the island would benefit Caymanian tourism businesses and reduce pressure on the environment and traffic.
However, one of the main problems that face both overnight and cruise visitors is access to Seven Mile Beach. With the ongoing erosion of the southern end of the world-famous beach, the closure of Calico Jack’s and Royal Palms, and a concerted effort by hoteliers and condo owners to deter non-guests from their beaches, visitors are finding it increasingly difficult to find a spot.
It is not clear when the cruise lines will begin reducing calls, but another four ships brought more than 8,000 people on Thursday. On 2 February almost 12,000 passengers could be in port when three ships, including the MSC Seascape, which can carry over 5,500 people, call on Grand Cayman. There are also at least three more days in February when 10,000 passengers or more are expected in George Town.
The cruise lines said you WILL do as you are told, so we did.
Why not 10? Where is the breaking point?
A stoplight is now required on the road leading to the port – shedden road.
The real embarrassment is the condition of the dock that hasn’t been cleaned since the Northwester. It’s full of dirty sand, oil and gravel. One day soon some elderly person will fall down and sue the CI Government.
The businesses in George Town can’t really be complaining about 11,000 people. I don’t believe it. There were stingray city boats that didn’t make any money. Busses and taxis too. Beach maybe having some issues, but opening up Royal Palms should solve a heavy day. Abetter option is what Coral Beach is doing. They charge to enter their beach. The guests are used to this in other islands like Cozumel. This is an opportunity to separate locals from cruise ship tourists. We could charge cruisers to use the public beach and the money could be use to maintain the beach.
We see locals using the government beach next to the Governors House. Sometimes there is no place to park or sit on that beach. There is “two” benches unless you bring your own chair.
We know that 80,000 people are resident in our island, those beaches will be overwhelmed in the future. Will the naysayers say the same thing about those people? Will they want services offered on the beach or will they be satisfied to sit on a blanket? One day not so far away we said that would never happen, remember? Well what about 100,000-150,000 people? We have got to plan for the future. Real Estate has proven people are willing to pay whatever and come to live next to a landfill, true?
My solution is that Gov’t buy beach in Frank Sound before there is no beach to go to. Use the same business opportunity that Cozumel is using to pay the money back. Open Bars and restaurants with beach chairs and pools and offer more to tourists and locals alike. But charge for the beach and its facilities.
Forget visitors.. Locals are struggling to access our beaches and the snobby hotel bars and restaurants turn their noses up at our business. They seem to have very short memories as they forget it was we who kept them afloat when the boarders were shut. SMH
11300 passenger puts an “immense strain” on infrastructure CNS? Just wait. Dont you recall the pre Covid days when 5 digit arrivals were commonplace? I can remember the day we had 21000 – the whole of downtown smelled of coconut oil. The traffic in GT was indescribable. And all that before they started closing off roads and we lost great chunks of SMB which cruisers could walk to.
False promises!
If only we had a minister of tourism that had some interest in returning
our tourism product to exclusivity as opposed to Carnival lowest end mass tourism .
Guess his snout in the trough depends on taxi driver and beach higgler supporters.
Following the Cayman Islands tourist groups on social media, stay-over tourists are already very much aware to avoid any kind of tourist attractions on busy cruise ship days.
This is fine if it’s one day a week, but if our stay-over tourists need to start avoiding tourist attractions everyday, then they are gonna find a different island to enjoy their vacation and spend their cash dollar.
Crying Kenny… you there?
If you’re shocked that Wayne and Cryin Bryan are going against their word then you need help.
UDPact are so dependent on Jamaican support that they will not do anything to disrupt the “vendors” ruining our beaches.
We have been dragged down to the lowest Caribbean island experience for tourists.
Minister of tourism got a clue what to do.?
‘Erode’ is the one constant in PACTs and previous administrations mission & decrees.
There’s foregoing DoE recommendations for SMB, there’s development and desecration of the environment, theres’s targeting the high net worth for housing over affordable homes for Caymanians, there’s neglecting infrastructure (traffic) over quality of life, there’s corruption over integrity and there’s avoiding lawfulness, due process and proper penalties for assault assailants. Erode is pretty good word to be trending in the Cayman Islands 😔🧪
Well, it’s not only the visitors are finding it difficult to find a spot on what’s left of the beach, so are locals.
Minister quote, not given up on the “quality or quantity”but wants both for the sake of stakeholders,
I don’t think trying to spread tourist around the island on these buses would make a difference , the island is too small, too much commuters on the road, I don’t see any easement of pressure on the environment or traffic for that matter.
My personal opinion I believe our Tourism Minister is delusional and talks more than thinks.
More PACT destructive broken promises. Just understand, they don’t care!
These ships provide little value to Cayman.
The only people who profit are the tenders, the jewelry shops, and the little guys on the waterfront.
Go from full lock down to bringing in 5 ships a day. What’s next build a new port to bring in mega ships with 10k people each?
I assume most people drive through town during day, if not it stakes 30-45 mins to get from kirks to eden rock gridlock the entire way..
Cayman isn’t designed for tourist destinations like larger islands.
Fear not, for Kenny Beach will solve all these issues in one fell swoop.
So what you’re saying is, Kenneth was talking nonsense?
Well, colour me shocked.
Fully expecting to see vendors and chancers pitching up at Governor’s Beach very shortly. Public Beach has been completely ruined by these pests.
Public Beach has been ruined by multiple CIG parties who support the over exploitation of our shores. Travelers come to what is available as for ports. If Cayman would only allow 2 boats in – problem solved! Don’t blame the travelers – blame the idiots who allow this many boats here! Want to really face reality – Blame the uneducated, bribed electors who vote in corrupt and incompetent Ministers. I’m so tired of Caymanians blaming everyone else, when they are fully capable of fixing their own problems.
If that happens , then expect to witness some backlash at Governors. Fortunately the RCIPS is only a dozen yards away around the clock.
Once the 268 room Hotel Indigo is completed in one year, with over 500 guests at peak time, not much space will be available at Public Beach.
“On paper”, Dart has indicated that Hotel Indigo guests will simply use the beach in front of the Kimpton, but there is not enough room there for that density, and cant stop guests using Public Beach.
(plus general population growth…)