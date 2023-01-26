US visitor dies after swimming off Eden Rock
(CNS): A man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died yesterday after he was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital. According to a police press release, just after 11:30am Wednesday, the emergency services were called to the George Town waterfront by Don Fosters Dive Shop where the man was in the water and unresponsive. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel was able to locate him and bring him to shore. He was then taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No details of the victim have been released.
The man was the first person to die in Cayman waters so far this year. Ten people died in Cayman waters last year, including a local child who drowned in Cayman Brac and three men suspected to have been smuggling ganja when their boat capsized.
how come there have been no media coverage of the tourist that drowned at spotts on December 22nd ?
If a business is accepting money and liability for a service renting gear/parking spot/access ladder to novice visitors, then they either have the duty to ensure snorkelers can swim well in the open ocean and are paired with physically capable buddy, or provide a life guard escort/guide at additional cost. We can’t accept a half dozen of these vacationer “accidents” every year. This isn’t White Lotus.
Come on we aren’t a nanny state. Adults need to take personal responsibility. I am sorry for this visitor who lost their life and for the family they left behind. But you have to be responsible for yourself. The ocean even when flat and calm is still a dangerous environment. We aren’t sea creatures. We enter at our own risk. Victim mentality is not productive to a flourishing society. Take personal responsibility.
The buddy, if there even was one, left their pal to be later fished out by the Coast Guard. Who does that? If there was no buddy, then what kind of shop opens their till for a lone snorkeler? Hence the comment: have a buddy, or rent one. We can’t get comfortable with an acceptable number of dead guests.
He may have had a medical emergency of some sort while in the water, anything is possible, so don’t blame the ocean, and certainly don’t talk nonsense about sea creatures
Condolences to the family
Is this a serious comment or was it sarcastic?
Renting snorkel gear does not necessitate a ‘swim test’. Nor renting a scooter requires a driving test. Or buying a stove require that you know how to operate it! Sheesh the lack of brain cells is appalling. And yes, my condolences to the family. My SCUBA days are coming to an end in 5-6 years – common sense of what I can do, vs the past 600 dives is a reality I accept, and is solely MY responsibility.
It does not say anything about using any business just were they were recovered from.