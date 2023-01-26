US visitor dies after swimming off Eden Rock

(CNS): A man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died yesterday after he was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital. According to a police press release, just after 11:30am Wednesday, the emergency services were called to the George Town waterfront by Don Fosters Dive Shop where the man was in the water and unresponsive. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel was able to locate him and bring him to shore. He was then taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No details of the victim have been released.

The man was the first person to die in Cayman waters so far this year. Ten people died in Cayman waters last year, including a local child who drowned in Cayman Brac and three men suspected to have been smuggling ganja when their boat capsized.