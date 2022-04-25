Rescue mission turns to recovery for ganja crew

(CNS): Three men who were said to be aboard a ganja boat that capsized somewhere in the North Sound on Friday are now presumed lost at sea after a weekend of searching by the police, fire service and coastguard without success. The one crew member who was rescued on Friday, a 35-year-old man from Jamaica, has been released from hospital and has since been formally charged with Illegal landing and the importation of ganja after police confirmed they had recovered drug-filled packages at sea weighing about 945lbs.

Police said that on Sunday life vests and other items were found among the mangroves near Uncle Bob Road, West Bay, but these were not related to the missing men. On Monday the mission shifted from rescue to recovery.

“Due to the sea conditions and the time elapsed since they first entered the water, it is unlikely that the men will be found alive, however we remain hopeful,” said Commander Robert Scotland of the CICG.