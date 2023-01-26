Just two public meetings set to discuss EWA extension

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): The National Conservation Council is expected to publish the completed draft terms of reference (ToR) for an environmental impact assessment of the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension on Monday. The ToR will form the subject of a public consultation process lasting 21 days that includes, so far, only two public meetings, one in North Side and the other in Savannah. The NRA has confirmed that their representatives and the EIA consulting team will attend to provide information and answer questions.

The first meeting will be on Tuesday 7 February at 6pm at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, 923 North Side Road. The second will be in Savannah on Thursday 9 November at the CI Baptist Church Hall, 163 Pedro Castle Road. The public is also invited to submit comments from 30 January, after the document is made public, until 21 February, when the short window of opportunity for people to weigh in on the project will close.

The government believes that the road will make a significant difference to the morning commute for those living in the Eastern Districts and it has become a priority for the PACT administration. But some believe that there are many other issues causing the traffic chaos for residents east of George Town and numerous other ways to address it, especially given the significant environmental concerns about this road.

Those concerns relate to the impact of this extension, particularly beyond Woodland Drive in Bodden Town, where the highway is gazetted to cut across the Central Mangrove Wetlands. The construction of this road will destroy at least 174 acres of critical habitat and, even more controversially, put many more acres at risk because it will create access to land for development.

There are also concerns that by dissecting the mangrove habitat, the road could fuel further flooding in some parts of Bodden Town. All these issues will be up for discussion during the public meeting as important considerations for the ToR for the EIA. The draft terms of reference are expected to be on the DoE website Monday but copies will also be available for public viewing at district post offices and libraries as well as at the NRA office on North Sound Road.