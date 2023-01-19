Children aboard latest migrant vessel to land in GC

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Two children whose ages have not been disclosed were among six Cuban migrants that arrived in a boat that came ashore in North Side on Tuesday. One boy and one girl were with three adult men and one woman, according to a brief release from Customs and Border Control. Officials confirmed that these migrants are now being processed in accordance with established protocols, which also involves the Department of Children and Family Services in the case of the two minors. No other details have been released.