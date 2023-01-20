Police arrest driver after four-car pile up in East End

(CNS): Police are currently investigating a major collision involving four vehicles on Sea View Road, East End, around 4:15pm Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and only two people were taken to hospital, despite the pile-up. They have since been treated and discharged. Following inquiries, police said that a 30-year-old male driver from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic offences but has since been bailed as the investigation continues.