Police arrest driver after four-car pile up in East End
(CNS): Police are currently investigating a major collision involving four vehicles on Sea View Road, East End, around 4:15pm Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and only two people were taken to hospital, despite the pile-up. They have since been treated and discharged. Following inquiries, police said that a 30-year-old male driver from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic offences but has since been bailed as the investigation continues.
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
should have called wayne…
At least we won’t hear about Cayman’s infamous moving electrical poles. I suspect this was a good old fashioned texting and driving offense.
Crazy overthinking is the norm between Everglo and EE/NS.
It is quite amazing that NRA still allows 50 mph on the now fully developed Frank Sound Rd, including through the CHHS area.
There was a red truck with way too dark of tint this morning speeding and weaving and tailgating from the east all the way toward camana bay, no cops on the road what so ever. The driver could have caused serious injury. Cops need to be on the road 24 7. I either see all of them out or none of them. Get your shit together. Also, if you’re going to radar cars you may want to get another cop radiating the opposite side of the road about 2 miles up because all the cars flash their headlights to warn others and then speed off when out of sight of the cop.