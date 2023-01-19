Samples negative for bird flu after chickens killed

(CNS): The official results from samples sent to a laboratory in the United States from a flock of local chickens were negative for avian influenza (bird flu). After five samples were suspected to have been positive following local tests, the entire flock was euthanised. But the Department of Agriculture has now said that bird flu was not found in the samples. The DoA said that given how infectious the virus can be, euthanising the birds was the safest course of action.

“The rapid test results are indicative only of suspect cases of the virus, the presence or absence of which can be confirmed by PCR testing,” a DoA release stated. “In situations such as this, given the lack of on-island capacity for PCR testing for avian influenza, the time delay in receiving results from international laboratories and the highly infectious nature of the virus, the risk of waiting to take appropriate control measures is simply too great. As such, the best and most appropriate course of action to protect the islands’ poultry farmers is to euthanise the suspect flock and compensate the producer, as was done in this instance.”

Sudden and extensive deaths of birds in a flock can be the result of a number of factors, including but not limited to high levels of parasitic infection combined with other respiratory diseases and negative environmental conditions. The DoA noted that it remains best practice to test for avian influenza in all such instances of high mortality.