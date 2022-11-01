WB man avoids jail to pay victim’s medical bill

Power Supply Bar

(CNS): Joshua Allan Bush (22) from George Town avoided going to jail last month when his sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm was suspended for two years and a strict curfew was imposed to give him a chance at rehabilitation and allow him to work and pay off the CI$6,000 medical bill of his victim. Bush was convicted of an assault on a man outside the Power Supply Bar at the Marquee Plaza in February. The 37-year-old victim was kicked in the face and body by Bush and another man for several minutes.

The man suffered swelling and bruising to his left eye, a broken jaw and lost four teeth as well as bruising to his body in what the judge described as a brutal and prolonged attack. The assault was caught on CCTV and Bush pleaded guilty to the charge on his first appearance before the Grand Court in May after he was tracked down by police several months later following appeals to the public. Bush claimed that the victim had taunted him saying insulting things about his family and he had lashed out.

When he appeared in court for the sentencing verdict last month, Justice Cheryll Richards had said that the offence was serious and had reached the custody threshold, aggravated by the fact that it took place outside a bar at 10pm at night and Bush had a previous conviction for a similar offence.

“This was a vicious, brutal and prolonged attack on the victim,” the judge said. “He was kicked in the face and punched and kicked over his body. He was hospitalised. The impact upon him has been both psychological and physical and is long term in nature.”

Justice Richards said that the victim had endured more than four months trying to adjust to dentures and difficulty eating because of the loss of his teeth, as recorded in the victim impact statement.

“He has been afraid to smile and talk to people because of his missing teeth. He describes himself as having a broken heart and feeling humiliated. All the circumstances taken together led to the conclusion that the offending is serious and that the custody threshold is firmly passed,” she said.

However, despite this finding and his high risk of re-offending, the judge said Bush’s probation officer had seen a marked improvement in him recently, regardless of his long troubled history and a number of learning difficulties. After he was charged in this case, Bush served time on remand, and that experience was said to have had a deterrent effect. He was also remorseful about the crime.

“In this case, there is a clear and timely need for compensation to be paid to the victim. This cannot be met if the defendant receives an immediate custodial term,” Justice Richards said.

Having imposed a sentence of 20 months, she suspended the jail time for a period of two years. Pointing to the challenges faced by Bush and his personal circumstances, including psychological and cognitive difficulties, she said he was in need of therapeutic interventions to ensure no re-occurrence of offending. But she said a suspended sentence would “meet the aim of restitution to the victim, rehabilitation of the defendant and as a deterrence”.

The judge ordered Bush to pay the victim’s medical bills of $6,077.97 immediately, otherwise he would go to jail. She also imposed a six-month home curfew between 7pm and 5am with an electronic tag and ordered Bush to attend therapeutic treatments as ordered by the probation service under whose supervision Bush was placed for the duration of the two-year suspended sentence.