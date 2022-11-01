Hew denies ‘abuse’ over pre-election spending

Road construction in George Town in March 2021

(CNS): PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew has denied any abuse relating to pre-election spending on roads last year, despite the red flags raised by the Office of the Auditor General in a report, Financial Reporting of the CIG – General Report 2021, which found that almost 88% of the National Roads Authority’s budget had been spent in the two months before the 2021 ballot.

Hew, who was the minister responsible for roads in the previous administration, claimed the accelerated work was done then to make up for “lost time in the pandemic” and because there was reduced traffic volume. But the work wasn’t done in the summer of 2020 when traffic volumes were very low but several months later, well after students were back in school and cars were back on the road.

Auditor General Sue Winspear was very clear in her latest general audit of the government’s reporting on public finances that the spending of such a significant amount so close to the election was a potential abuse of public funds, and the NRA was particularly vulnerable to such abuse because there is no framework governing road building under executive asset spending.

“I noted through the audit of the NRA an unusual spike in ‘executive’ road fund revenue and related costs during the period February–April 2021,” she said, noting that $11 million, which is 88% of the total $13 million executive road construction budget for the first four months of 2021, was spent during the election campaign.

“This could indicate an abuse of public funds in the period leading up to the 2021 general election,” she said. “The NRA is susceptible to political interference whereby, to gain political benefit, politicians with influence over its operations may determine when and where road infrastructure projects can be undertaken.”

While Hew has denied any abuse and even suggested that the OAG “didn’t find any abuse at all”, the officials at the audit office stand by their report. They confirmed to CNS that the concerns were valid and described the situation relating to the road spending before last year’s election as the type of red flag that auditors note for good reason as it is an indication of abuse.

In addition, after the election former NRA chair Alric Lindsay, who recently stepped down from his role on public boards, also raised concerns about the spending. In an article posted on the Loop website back in June, he said there were concerns about the timing of all of that spending from the road fund last year.

He said that because of the observations by the OAG, the new board was “keen to stay within the Board approved strategic operational plan and publicise planned projects and timing of completion so that otherwise negative perceptions do not arise regarding the timing of spending”.

But Hew claimed that the NRA had been working to complete roadworks that were budgeted for, even though both the auditor general and the board chair had indicated that the money had come from the road fund and not all of it was part of the strategic plan.

He said he had supported the work on the East-West Arterial extension, Shamrock Road, the Kings connector, the airport connector road and the Godfrey Nixon Way extension to accelerate delivery and make up for time lost because of the pandemic. He said it was an ideal time to get the work completed before the country opened to tourists.

However, the actual work took place in early 2021 and not, as might have been expected, in the summer of 2020 when the COVID-19 lockdown had been lifted but when students were still out of school and many people were still working from home. Once the schools reopened in September, the traffic was almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Hew said the recent headline on CNS reflecting the auditor general’s concerns was “disappointing and misleading as it wrongly paints the men and the women who lead the NRA as possibly being corrupt”. However, the OAG did not imply that the civil servants were corrupt but that the situation raised red flags about potential political corruption and that by paving roads the government of the day could sway votes in their favour.

Although Hew claimed that no evidence was provided, “only ill-conceived presumptions”, the OAG had taken a close look at the spending and the lack of a framework to control it, and the NRA’s own chair had also raised concerns about the timing of the spending.

But in his statement released last week, Hew said that, as the minister responsible, it was his role to support the NRA and work with them to ensure they could deliver their programme and to hold them to account for their effectiveness. “I did not interfere with the work of the NRA,” he said.

In the report, the OAG raised a number of other concerns about spending and commitments to spending made by the PPM government during the period after the election was called and the day of the national vote. This included the signing of the ReGen deal with Dart three weeks before the election, committing the next administration to millions of dollars in expenditure, and the Dubai Expo and overseas offices scandal. Winspear said none of this aligned with good practice.