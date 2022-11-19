Premier accepts responsibility for traffic chaos
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has issued an apology to the country after traffic ground to a complete halt across George Town on Friday evening when the roads along the harbour front were closed for Pirates Fest events. Thousands of people were gridlocked for hours, unable to move in any direction due to what appears to have been a poorly planned move to accommodate the festivities without sufficient diversions. Panton said it was “an inexcusable traffic jam” in which he was also stuck.
In a message posted to social media, Panton said he took complete responsibility for the jam and that he planned to address the chaos. He said it was caused by the road closures for Pirates Fest, compounded by the excessive traffic on Cayman’s roads, which he blamed on the unrestricted importation of cars.
On Thursday night, police closed Seafarers Way between Warwick Drive and Fort Street while Shedden Road was closed to westbound traffic at Elgin Avenue, with traffic diverted to Boilers Road and Fort Street. According to the police notice, this was scheduled to remain the case until Sunday night. But when he posted his message around 7pm, Panton had said he was in contact with the police commissioner about the issue.
“Like many of you, I have been in traffic for the past hour and fifteen minutes, barely able to move,” he said. “As pPremier, I take responsibility for this situation, and I sincerely apologise to all of our commuters who are having to endure this. While we do not know exactly what has caused tonight’s logjam, we certainly believe it has something to do with the Pirates Week road closures around central George Town. We apologise; I apologise. This is an intolerable disruption to your lives as you try to commute home on this Friday evening.”
Panton said the government had to “get on top” of the unrestricted importation of hundreds of cars every month.
“I can promise you that we will be moving fast to try to address this problem,” he said, stressing that the situation was unacceptable. “I have been on the phone with the commissioner of police and we are working with the Pirates Week organisers to try to determine what can be done to relieve this situation as quickly as possible, even if that means inconveniencing some of the vendors.”
Panton also committed to re-evaluating the approval process for road closures to make sure such a gridlock never happens again. Repeating his apology, he thanked people for their patience.
“I’m not even going to ask for your understanding. I just want you to know that I apologise on behalf of the government, on behalf of myself because I take responsibility for this,” Panton said as he signed off.
Stuck in their cars and going nowhere, people took to social media to vent their frustration and question how the situation was so badly managed, as stationary traffic turned the capital’s roads into car parks. The number of cars on the road, fuelled by unrestricted importation and inadequate public transport provision, was a key topic of conversation.
Category: Local News
Have to give some kudos to the premier for stepping up and taking some responsibility for the utter mayhem. Not many would do that in this era of ‘egotistical leadership’
The road closures were even there for the morning rush hour and absolutely nothing was happening. Not even equipment set up. That caused delays too and was completely avoidable. (Don’t get me started on The cardinal avenue debacle, that took a year to lay some paving slabs or the sign near kirks advertising road closures even after they finish). How on earth did nobody in pact think this may be an issue? The lack of common sense is astounding. Blame the police commissioner though, sure his fault for a poorly managed event out of his control. Now we draft more police who could do with looking into the alarming armed robberies. Wayne only cares cos he was caught in it. Otherwise smug smirking pact with their general disdain for Cayman citizens would not care one iota.
Not really a fan but I do appreciate the apology save for the fact it was the same number of cars as the previous night on half the number of roads. CIG haemorrhages money on stupid projects every week but consistently ignores safe, reliable, proper public transport not these stupid 3rd world vans.
Ok. So we are going to stop the importation of cars? Ok, so whats the alternative before you do that? Because public transportation is hilariously laughable, the infrastructure is deplorable and the police are useless. I would fix all 4. Stopping the importation of cars will cause hyper inflation of vehicle costs. Which is whatever, but anyone making less that $15 per hour will suffer greatly. Doing nothing for 20+ years isn’t working. Just please, try. Please! You need help Cayman, the incompetence is absolutely bleeding into everyone’s lives.
Would never have happened if the airport
connector road had been finished instead of paving the whole of North Side.
Just open our damn road Wayne
“I TAKE RESPONSIBILITY” would mean more if CIG had sent a crew down at 5AM this morning to reopen the roads. 1:30PM AND THE ROAD IN GT IS STILL CLOSED!
What was the event anyway I thought the pirate thing was last weekend?
A large part of the reason it was so bad last night was selfish and plain idiotic driving. I and everyone behind me sat for ten minutes with clear road ahead because some halfwit parked their car across the front of our lane. She would not move forward or backward no matter what. Anywhere else in the world they would have been dragged out their car or pushed off the road! Unbelievable.
Think about it, Pirates Week Committee, Ministry of Tourism, PACT but ultimately Wayne at his own admission have created and re-enacted the results of a large scale geographical event. The last time this happened was after the most recent heavy earthquake, I suppose kind of impressive really…
What they should now realise is that the narrow overcrowded streets of George Town, CANNOT accommodate a festival as well allow the increased population, to go about their business. Add tourists, and you have gridlock and anger.
The police were clearly not around helping direct traffic through this mayhem. They could have used this opportunity to walk car to car to check insurance/ registration/ license (and ignored tint please) – this would have probably cleared 33% of cars off the road!
The police are clearly useless on this island. They are nothing but uneducated, unmotivated, and corrupt bunch of Jamaicans that wouldn’t know whats legal if it was written right infront of them, which it is. Half the police officers or more that I have spoken to can barely speak, let alone keep order. Cayman you should be better than this.
Wow! It was horrible.! Yes, there are more cars but the number of cars didn’t increase all of a sudden. the problem was poor planning. It shouldn’t have been difficult to work out. Common sense suggests ” if a normally busy and necessary roadway is blocked then alternative diversions must be implemented. I am glad the Premier was caught up in it as well as we the common folks otherwise they would have been spouting there usual excuses.
And the pirates say, sn-ARRRRRRRRRRRRR-l!
Every.single.day.
This is on Bernie and Kenny.
I’m a glass half full kind of person and wouldn’t mind if it happened again. With the rising costs of fuel I think I saved a couple of gallons last night on the typical run home by being able to switch the engine off. ⛽️🚙👍
It doesn’t work like that. You used more.
The days of closing roads in central George Town FOR ANY REASON are passed. The impacts on traffic disrupt far more people than those who might enjoy whatever festivities there are. New venues near main road arteries must be found to host such event.
Does this mean that no one knows squat about traffic or the cause of traffic problems on Grand? Perhaps we can discontinue Pirates Week and importation of automobiles for a few years and see if that makes any difference.
This government is clueless. I bet their solution will be to build that road through the central mangroves.
On the upside, if cars are stuck in traffic and not able to move, there can’t be any accidents caused by idiots driving way too fast with no regard for anyone else and no insurance on their 97 Honda Civic.
Cup half full.
The MONTH long Pirates week created last night chaos
Congrats Kenneth
But you probably didn’t witness this debacle as you swan around the Caribbean on the tax payers coin
Sort out your own country before looking after others
PACT have been the worse government in the last 40 years. No agenda and no PACT plan !
CARS DON’T CAUSE TRAFFIC, DRIVERS DO. To paraphrase the NRA (not the National Road Authority, the other one).
We have to stop closing Seafarers way to elite groups. Last month it was for the Halloween Party at Sandbar, we have closed that road so the museum can put up a bouncy castle, Margaritaville to have an event, Hard Rock to do a music fest… STOP!
Find a place to throw a party that does not cause the country and it’s economy to grind to a standstill.
In other news…. Uncontrolled roundabouts do not work in rush hour. We need to consider replacing the six or eight largest ones through town with syncronised traffic lights.
Planned roads need to be finished. The Camana Bay to Airport connection, the Eastern Avenue extension to Elgin Avenue connection, the Godfrey Nixon way extension to Seafarers Way.
The Premier takes responsibility, does he have the political will to say only one carnival, no special interest road closures during the week until 8:00 pm, to finish the planned roads, to provide parking downtown, to explore mass transit, to remove the personalities from power that provide the permits for the street closures, and take on traffic as a serious flaw in livability of this country.
People are the blame as they block every traffic light junction and roundabout. If they leave a gap traffic will flow better. It needs yellow grid box paint for no standing, stopping, or blocking.
For the sake of me I can’t understand why this hasn’t been addressed. It’s the only traffic light on island that has this issue and they can’t deal with it. There needs to be a no tolerance approach to this! If you’re caught in the grid you’re fined. If you can’t pay the fine you lose your license!
What could possibly go wrong with organising the closure of a main thoroughfare an an event in GT centre, on the same day as the start of Black Friday?!?
This is our Cayman now. It is not unusual to spend an hour in traffic to go five miles. Limiting the number of cars has been an option for years but nothing has happened.
Cars don’t drive themselves. We have always had too many cars, but now we also have too many people for the infrastructure. I don’t think more/new roads will help much.
It is going to cost hundreds of millions — and we’re not stellar at such huge projects (so far) — but I think the only thing that will make things work is either a rail system, or luxury bus lines that travel a regular route on schedule. I would use a bus line with comfortable seats and a/c.
Another unpopular opinion of mine involves car pool lanes. Of course, that would require enforcement of the rules.
“…not even going to ask for your understanding…” Wow!
He had the ability in his car to make a call.
For what? British SAS extraction?
The Premier and his MLAs are a joke.
Get these clowns out of power please.