Premier accepts responsibility for traffic chaos

Traffic jam Friday night (from social media)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has issued an apology to the country after traffic ground to a complete halt across George Town on Friday evening when the roads along the harbour front were closed for Pirates Fest events. Thousands of people were gridlocked for hours, unable to move in any direction due to what appears to have been a poorly planned move to accommodate the festivities without sufficient diversions. Panton said it was “an inexcusable traffic jam” in which he was also stuck.

In a message posted to social media, Panton said he took complete responsibility for the jam and that he planned to address the chaos. He said it was caused by the road closures for Pirates Fest, compounded by the excessive traffic on Cayman’s roads, which he blamed on the unrestricted importation of cars.

On Thursday night, police closed Seafarers Way between Warwick Drive and Fort Street while Shedden Road was closed to westbound traffic at Elgin Avenue, with traffic diverted to Boilers Road and Fort Street. According to the police notice, this was scheduled to remain the case until Sunday night. But when he posted his message around 7pm, Panton had said he was in contact with the police commissioner about the issue.

“Like many of you, I have been in traffic for the past hour and fifteen minutes, barely able to move,” he said. “As pPremier, I take responsibility for this situation, and I sincerely apologise to all of our commuters who are having to endure this. While we do not know exactly what has caused tonight’s logjam, we certainly believe it has something to do with the Pirates Week road closures around central George Town. We apologise; I apologise. This is an intolerable disruption to your lives as you try to commute home on this Friday evening.”

Panton said the government had to “get on top” of the unrestricted importation of hundreds of cars every month.

“I can promise you that we will be moving fast to try to address this problem,” he said, stressing that the situation was unacceptable. “I have been on the phone with the commissioner of police and we are working with the Pirates Week organisers to try to determine what can be done to relieve this situation as quickly as possible, even if that means inconveniencing some of the vendors.”

Panton also committed to re-evaluating the approval process for road closures to make sure such a gridlock never happens again. Repeating his apology, he thanked people for their patience.

“I’m not even going to ask for your understanding. I just want you to know that I apologise on behalf of the government, on behalf of myself because I take responsibility for this,” Panton said as he signed off.

Stuck in their cars and going nowhere, people took to social media to vent their frustration and question how the situation was so badly managed, as stationary traffic turned the capital’s roads into car parks. The number of cars on the road, fuelled by unrestricted importation and inadequate public transport provision, was a key topic of conversation.