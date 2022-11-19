NiCE project opens to jobless Caymanians

Participants in the 2021 NiCE Christmas Clean-up at Smith Cove

(CNS): The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI) will begin accepting applications for this year’s pre-Christmas National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) on Monday. The NiCE winter clean-up project includes the beautification and maintenance of roadsides, parks, cemeteries and beaches. Jobless Caymanians can sign up for the work at a single registration event at the Lions Community Centre, 905 Crewe Road in George Town, at 9am.

The clean-up is set to commence the following week for three weeks. The work pays CI$10 per hour for regular workers and $12 for supervisors.

“Given the economic challenges some of our people are experiencing, and the additional financial strains of the holiday season, it is good we can provide this opportunity for them at this time,” Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said.

“The NiCE project since its inception has ensured that Caymanians and residents benefit from a clean and healthy environment. The ministry will continue to partner with the public and private sector in delivering the programme to provide solutions and improve the well-being of our people in keeping with government’s broad outcomes.”

As well as at the registration day, application forms for the project are now available at all district libraries, MP offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman and the public reception desk at the Government Administration Building.

Applicants are required to show proof of immigration status at registration. This includes photo identification and voter card, birth certificate, passport, Caymanian status certificate or a stamp in a valid passport for Caymanians, and photo identification and Residency with Employment Rights Certificate as the spouse of a Caymanian or stamp in a valid passport for persons married to Caymanians.