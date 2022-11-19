OfReg and CUC to define ‘fair price’ on solar
(CNS): Both the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and Caribbean Utilities Company have begun separate and independent studies to gather evidence on a price that is fair for solar providers and for customers as the Cayman Islands inches towards a much-needed expansion of alternative, renewable fuel supplies. But in the face of the current energy and climate crisis, the regulator is advising people not to install solar panels until these studies are finished and the new CORE and DER programmes have been rolled out by CUC and approved by OfReg.
The two studies are expected to be completed by the end of November 2022. Once both parties have reviewed the studies, the new iteration of the Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programmes will be announced.
In a press release issued Friday, OfReg said both studies would ensure the cost of solar electricity purchased from customers with distributed generation renewable energy systems is fairly priced and reasonable to be passed on to other customers on the grid. But OfReg also said customers should be cautious when ordering new solar systems and remain patient until the new structure and payment guarantees are in place.
“Some solar installers are selling solar to customers without having access to a programme which has been approved by the regulator and the grid owner,” the regulator stated in the release.
It added that the future CORE programmes might have different energy rates than those currently being charged, and customers should consider that a return on investment cannot be estimated until the new rates are determined. Those rates are unlikely to be determined until later next year, further adding to what has been years of delay in making any meaningful move in the Cayman Islands towards using solar to generate electricity.
Gregg Anderson, OfReg’s Executive Director of Energy, said the approved programmes are designed to provide opportunities for customers to install rooftop solar systems. They allow customers to connect small-scale solar systems or wind turbines to CUC’S distribution system and to reduce their monthly energy bills by generating their own electricity while remaining connected to the grid.
“However, there are a lot of issues at play in terms of essential costs to maintain and protect the local grid’s reliability and stability,” Anderson said. “These include determining an appropriate cost of service for utilities, the full ‘value of solar’, which will potentially determine the rate at which solar customers are credited, amended CORE and DER agreements and utility concerns about potentially losing revenue.”
Anderson added that the OfReg study was critical to understanding the costs and benefits of solar so that the national energy policy is based on an accurate perception of the value of solar energy.
“OfReg acknowledges that rooftop solar electricity generation is an integral part of the National Energy Policy (NEP) energy transition goals and is taking the necessary steps to support strong solar growth,” he said.
CUC’s VP for Customer Services & Technology Sacha Tibbetts said CUC has always been committed to bringing solar energy into the mix, as stated in its Integrated Resource Plan.
“The IRP provides for a rapid increase in renewables connected to the grid, which will deliver cleaner energy at competitive and more stable costs,” he said. “We continue to work with the regulator to bring renewables to our grid, to meet the needs of the customers as well to ensure that our grid remains safe and reliable.
“CUC has consistently said over the years that when we add renewable energy to the grid it cannot compromise reliability, nor should there be any additional substantial costs to the entire customer base. We embrace effective and fair competition.”
According to the country’s national energy policy, the target is for the Cayman Islands to be generating 70% of its power from renewables, mostly solar, by 2037, but only around 3% of the power consumed here is currently generated from solar.
The two studies that will help determine rates and hopefully push the rollout of more renewables are the Value Of Solar Study (VOSS) by OfReg, and the impact on the fuel efficiency of CUC’s existing generating engines if more renewable energy is connected to the grid before its battery storage project is finished next year.
In 2020, CUC announced that the CORE programme was fully subscribed. However, OfReg approved an extra 3 megawatts of capacity to the programmes, which has since been fully allocated. Both parties have agreed that there will be a two-week notice period prior to the introduction of the new CORE and DER programmes.
Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities
I currently earn 0.175c/kWh on my rooftop solar.
I sell it to CuC, and then as a consumer, I buy it back from CuC at 0.36/kWh all in.
Solar customers are not the problem. CuC is the problem.
We should never be in the position where solar customers are “profiting” from existing customers. CuC is already in the business of doing that
To me it sounds like it is better to wait awhile than get ripped off by providers who think they will be able get rich in a year while squeezing the life out of us. Thanks Offreg and CUC. Personally I look forward to fair pricing.
This press release is yet again a great example of OfReg and CUC creating a misleading information by not providing all the context to consumers related to rooftop solar.
Here’s some relevant facts to understand.
1) The stopping and starting of the solar programs have been going on for half a decade now and that is 100% the responsibility of OfReg and CUC, not solar companies or solar customers. As such what they have created is a situation where customers who want solar end up waiting time and again for months to get in into the solar programs (which abruptly shut down without warning) and when it is announced to be re-opened is quickly gone again. This is for 2 reasons… 1) insufficient and timely capacity planning means they do not add enough capacity to the grid to meet demand and 2) customers and solar companies who do sign contracts and await the reopening are the ones who always get in first; on a first come first served basis.
It is OfReg and CUC who literally “create” a race for the capacity and this press release is telling customers not to do it, when not doing so is likely to result in you NOT getting into the programs over the persons that proactively had their applications and contracts ready to go on day1. You have 5 years of historically evidence to base this on so this press release is highlighting nothing new.
To be 100% clear the solar association agree this is a 100% ridiculous system for both customers and solar companies to have to forced into; but it is a situation created entirely by OfReg and CUC, not solar companies, customers or even government.
So understanding that context, this press release is quite self serving and laughable and is again another example of the folks creating the problem providing misleading information and suggesting other factors are the problem versus what the true reality is.
2) This Value of Solar study was forced on OfReg to do it ultimately by the solar industry and consumers lobbying the government; as they (ERA/OfReg) refused for YEARS to carry it out and saw no value in it.
Now since they have been forced to do it, their press releases about the VOSS extol the positive virtues and importance of doing this study.
As you can imagine to those of us that have been lobbying them for years to do this their claims and comments about its “importance” now comes across as incredible irony and giant hypocrisy, albeit indeed it is critical for Cayman, which is why it was advocated for by CREA for so long.
3. The reality is OfReg/CUC have had these programs shut down now for almost the entirety of 2022; much to the anger of customers and solar companies. This is the 4th time in 5 years they have done this. It is entirely their responsibility.
The truth is because customers nor solar companies have any idea exactly when the programs will be “started and stopped” nor how much capacity will be given (how many solar system will be able to be approved once reopened) if you aren’t already “in line” the day the programs are reopening, you are likely going to miss out on having your system approved if you look at what’s happened over the last five years.
So in addition to being misleading by not conveying all the salient information, if you’re someone who wants solar, this press release is largely very bad advice on top it.
The proper advice is, until OfReg/CUC stop the constant stop/starting of these programs AND provide sufficient capacity to keep up with demand, you should absolutely pick your solar provider (any provider, there are several out there to choose from) and be ready as soon as the program open as your best hope to be successful in getting solar under this unfortunate “race for capacity” system THEY have created to which we all are subject to.
Would be great for the media to ensure they get all sides to these types of press release/stories in advance so the full context of these matters can be balanced. In my experience you’re not going to get “balance” by only hearing the views of the Utlity and OfReg when it comes to rooftop solar and distributed generation.
Regards,
James Whittaker
President- CREA
As the monopoly providing electricity to Cayman how has CUC shown that they ” embrace effective and fair competition”?
Those of us that are not fortunate enough to install solar on our residences should take heed of the final part of the first sentence in the third paragraph – “fairly priced and reasonable to be passed on to other customers on the grid”.
As one of these customers, I am all for solar and the hopeful reduction in electricity costs, but not if I will be expected to pay more to appease those fortunate enough to generate it, e.g. the net metering advocates, high CORE return, etc.
Considering the difficulty to get solar passed by the everyday local who wants to make a difference and the massive price to have local companies install, I think the absolute minimum should be 30 cents per kilowatt hour to buy and 50 cents to sell.
This is going to be questionable as to what CUC and OfReg come up with as a “fair price”.
What is your comment based on? Was the previous pricing unfair? And unfair to who, the solar owners or everybody else?