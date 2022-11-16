North Siders mugged in latest armed robbery
(CNS): Two men sitting outside a residence on North Side Road late Monday night became the latest victims of armed men when they were robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash at gunpoint, as the worrying increase in armed stick-ups continues. Police said that around 11:30pm on 14 November they were called out to the location, where the victims told them they had been approached by three masked men who brandished firearms and demanded cash. The robbers then fled the location with the money.
No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. One suspect was of a thick build and about 5’6″ tall. Another was about 5’7″-5’8″ tall, and the third had a slim build and was about 5’9″ tall. All three were wearing black hoodies, dark jeans, black gloves and black masks.
This is now the ninth robbery since the beginning of November in a spike of armed robberies all across Grand Cayman, almost all of which have involved guns. RCIPS management has so far made no public statements about this worrying trend but the police issued a circular to the media on Tuesday indicating plans for a press briefing today.
The latest incident is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
What?
Armed Robbers: 9 – RCIPS: 0
Police ARE the problem!
what the hell is happening to Cayman. Come on PACT make harder laws for criminals, don’t ease them up.
Weird that these guys would randomly approach the men and rob them… It’s like they knew they were holding a large sum of cash. Where did said cash come from?
…I’m no detective, but I’m guessing if we had a national lottery it might not have happened.
Enough is enough! Tiny wee island and with a huge police force per capita, still can’t find or prevent these daily assaults on our public. Get the job done RCIPS!
“Oh, no need to concern ourselves. Its just the plebs. Thankfully our VIPs, minister’s weren’t robbed. West bay road and south sound remain okay, so lets focus on another issue”
– Security council.. maybe.. more than likely
Keep it up CIG! The way to maintain the quality of life is to assure the people of some semblance of security and safety and this is not the way to do this. I don’t know who wrote the quote but it sums up my thoughts very well. I am fearful that in order to protect my family and all that I’ve worked for, I will be forced to become something I don’t want to become. That change will likely be permanent and it will be for many who are just like me, those who followed the rules. I fear if something isn’t done soon, this island will change.
“The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left Alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.
They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over. The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide.
They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.
TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone.”
RCIPS – get your act together!
It is always 3 guys doing these robberies.
They need to be apprehended.
Were the guys that escaped from the drug boat ever apprehended?
So where’s The Premier,CoP, Governor, DG, AG, District MLA’s, Pastors? Oh that’s right they’ve gone quiet for being cowards, no other way to describe this clueless selfish and useless bunch. The robbers can’t be caught on an island 22x7mile island well God have mercy on our souls if the RCIPS couldn’t be more incompetent, you could fill an evidence room with a million clues but they still won’t 😳 solve the crime.
Jamaica has announced that 10 Parishes will go into lockdown due to the spike in murders and violence, to date 1,350 murders, we better follow suit with 8 hour curfews 10pm-6am but that won’t happen until a tourist or “important person/family member” is murdered. I do feel that these so called robberies are not mistaken identifies as the victims often are either selling numbers or dealing in drugs to be robbed of large sums. The 3 suspects seem to match the description of the past robberies so maybe someone will shoot them or the RCIPS will finally get off their bums and get to work. I believe its time we put a stop to hiring Jamaican police officers as they’re a liability to our national security.
Don’t worry, the police and Governor will have a press briefing. That is indeed a comforting thought!
Stop and frisk worked in New York City under Mayor Guliani. NYC is a mess now especially the subways