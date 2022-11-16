North Siders mugged in latest armed robbery

(CNS): Two men sitting outside a residence on North Side Road late Monday night became the latest victims of armed men when they were robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash at gunpoint, as the worrying increase in armed stick-ups continues. Police said that around 11:30pm on 14 November they were called out to the location, where the victims told them they had been approached by three masked men who brandished firearms and demanded cash. The robbers then fled the location with the money.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. One suspect was of a thick build and about 5’6″ tall. Another was about 5’7″-5’8″ tall, and the third had a slim build and was about 5’9″ tall. All three were wearing black hoodies, dark jeans, black gloves and black masks.

This is now the ninth robbery since the beginning of November in a spike of armed robberies all across Grand Cayman, almost all of which have involved guns. RCIPS management has so far made no public statements about this worrying trend but the police issued a circular to the media on Tuesday indicating plans for a press briefing today.

The latest incident is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.